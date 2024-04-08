Jacquie Roar Releases New Single 'Learn About Love'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jacquie Roar, powerhouse vocalist and finalist from "The Voice" Season 24, has just unleashed her latest musical masterpiece to the world stage.

Her newest single, "Learn About Love," penned by the esteemed trio of songwriters Jaden Michaels (Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Lea Michele, Carly Rae Jepsen), Molly Reed (Hillary Scott & the Scott Family, Olivia Newton-John, Danny Gokey, Marie Osmond), and Jason Mater (Jelly Roll, Donny Osmond, Big Smo, 98 Degrees), is already setting hearts ablaze with its captivating blend of traditional country essence and Jacquie's signature grit and sass.

Embracing lyrics that resonate deeply with listeners - "you ain't gotta figure it out the first time around, just get back up when you fall" - "Learn About Love" is a soul-stirring anthem that encapsulates the raw emotion and resilience of the human spirit.

The new release is already garnering enthusiastic praise. Warren Kurtz of Goldmine: The Music Collector's Magazine declares, "Jacquie brings the edge we witnessed on The Voice to 'Learn About Love,' filled with a relentless rhyme structure that will have you raising a fist in the air. I hear a touch of Tiffany's rasp, underscored by Tanya Tucker's depth, topped off with Carrie Underwood-like power. I envision this being an outdoor concert hit."

Reflecting on her journey since her memorable run on "The Voice," Jacquie Roar shares, "I learned invaluable lessons during my time on the show, and I'm immensely thankful for the platform it provided. But now, as a new chapter unfolds, I'm thrilled to embark on this exciting musical venture. 'Learn About Love' marks my second single post-finale, and I couldn't be more eager to share it with the world."

Reba McEntire bestowed upon Jacquie Roar the title of "country-rock diva," marking her as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. With her unmatched vocal prowess, combined with the stellar songwriting behind the single, "Learn About Love" promises to be an unforgettable addition to the country music landscape. Brace yourselves as Jacquie Roar roars back with a vengeance, ready to captivate audiences worldwide with her unparalleled talent and magnetic charm.

About Jacquie Roar:

From performing at The Oregon Jamboree to sharing the stage with major headlining artists such as Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay and more, Jacquie Roar has worked tirelessly on building up her name in the music industry. Finally catching fire, Jacquie got the call and joined Season 24 of America's reality singing competition, "The Voice."

Debuting nationally, Jacquie sang "Here for the Party" by Gretchen Wilson and impressed the coaches, resulting in a coveted "Four Chair Turn." She fought her way through the competition and placed 4th in the finale.

Jacquie is not only a powerhouse vocalist, she is also a brilliant songwriter. This firecracker will light that stage up with her high energy performances and she will chill your bones with her emotive ballads. She released her first post-"The Voice" single "Bad Habit" in February 2024, followed by "Learn About Love" on April 5, 2024.