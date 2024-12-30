GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR to Have Regional Premiere at FSD Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Local theatre-makers Franklin Theatrical Fellowship has secured the rights to Tony-winner Good Night, Oscar - 2023 hit play by Doug Wright, which starred Sean Hayes. FTF is proud to be the first company in the nation to produce Goodnight, Oscar post-Broadway. "This play is not only a major award winner in New York, it's also a crowd-pleaser for all kinds of audiences," says FTF Co-Founder & Artistic Director Melanie Sutton. "We feel it's a huge win and an honor for the growing Nashville theatre scene to have this caliber of title premiere in our city first, outside of New York and Chicago."

The limited-run production will include 5 performances January 16-19, 2025 at the new FSD Performing Arts Center near downtown Franklin.

Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Doug Wright, Good Night, Oscar is based on true events in the life of brilliant but troubled pianist turned comic actor Oscar Levant. The story unfolds behind the scenes and live on television of a fateful 1958 "Tonight Show" appearance with Oscar and Jack Paar. This riveting play combines both humor and heartbreak, while exploring the fine line between genius and insanity. It also questions the ever-dwindling distinction between exploitation and entertainment, and the high cost of baring one's soul for public consumption. It has been heralded as "hilarious" and "a tour-de-force" and "must- see theatre" by critics since it's opening. Good Night, Oscar is presented courtesy of special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and starsShawn Knight (AEA) in the role of Oscar Levant, fresh off his acclaimed appearance in the Nashville Repertory Theatre's production of Our Town.

FTF's inaugural production of Twelve Angry Jurors last summer was met with high praise from audiences and critics alike. "Audiences have been asking what's next for FTF, and we are thrilled to have such an excellent title with which to follow up our work on Jurors. It's another perfect piece for bringing humans together and fostering connection, important conversations, and more," says Sutton. The new company has a unique emphasis on the building and betterment of community through the performing arts. Their mission statement is "bringing human beings together through the shared experience of live theatre." Free talk- backs after each show, a free hospitality item, and more are a part of every unique theatre-going experience at FTF.

