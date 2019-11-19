Frist Art Museum Announces Exhibition THE NASHVILLE FLOOD: TEN YEARS LATER

The Frist Art Museum presents The Nashville Flood: Ten Years Later, an exhibition commemorating the city's historic natural disaster in 2010. The exhibition will be on view in the always-free Conte Community Arts Gallery from January 10 through May 17, 2020.



Through photographs and excerpts of oral histories from the Nashville Public Library's flood archive and The Tennessean, the exhibition will present a broad picture of both the destruction and the relief efforts from ten different neighborhoods in Davidson County, including Antioch, Belle Meade, Bellevue, Bordeaux, and others, in addition to downtown.



"Newcomers to Nashville may not be aware of the extent of destruction, as well as the resilience and comradery in the aftermath," says Frist Art Museum curator Katie Delmez. Despite the severity of this historic event, it received little national media attention, primarily because of other major stories such as the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico and the failed Times Square car bombing dominating prime-time news coverage. A section of "now and then" photos on an interactive display in the gallery will illustrate the recovery, or lack of progress, in each area. Volunteerism, rescue efforts, inequities in disaster relief, and the rebuilding process will be addressed. "For Nashville residents who lived through this historic event, visiting the exhibition will be an opportunity to reflect on their own stories while seeing the perspective of others who share similar experiences," says Delmez.





