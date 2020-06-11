Frist Art Museum Announces Dedicated Hours for Members Through Close of J.M.W. Turner Exhibition

After the initial members-only reopening period concludes on June 30, the Frist Art Museum will offer members dedicated hours on Thursdays and Saturdays starting Thursday, July 2. These temporary members-only hours will be on Thursdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to noon through Saturday, September 5. J.M.W. Turner: Quest for the Sublime closes Monday, September 7. Advance timed tickets will still be required and are available at FristArtMuseum.org/tickets.



"Our galleries have been closed for more than three months because of COVID-19, and because of the ongoing uncertainty, we must now limit the number of people in our building to maintain physical distancing," says Frist Art Museum Director and CEO Dr. Susan H. Edwards. "Adding these dedicated hours allows us to ensure that our members-the lifeblood of our museum-have ample, quality time to see our current exhibitions."



Anyone wishing to join the Frist Art Museum can learn about the benefits and purchase a membership at FristArtMuseum.org/Membership. The Frist is scheduled to reopen to the general public on July 1 with required advance timed ticketing.



All current exhibitions that had opened before the Frist closed on March 15 have been extended. The higher-touch areas in the building, including the Martin ArtQuest® Gallery, café, gift shop, and auditorium are temporarily closed, and there will be no group tours in the first stage of reopening. Some public programs, such as tours, lectures, and other events, will continue to be offered in online-only form at FristArtMuseum.org for the time being.



Detailed information about the first stage of reopening, as well as subsequent changes in procedures or restrictions, is available at FristArtMuseum.org/Reopening.

New closing dates for current exhibitions



J.M.W. Turner: Quest for the Sublime, originally scheduled to close May 31, will remain open through September 7, 2020.



Terry Adkins: Our Sons and Daughters Ever on the Altar, originally scheduled to close May 31, will remain open through January 10, 2021.



Jitish Kallat: Return to Sender, originally scheduled to close June 28, will remain open through October 12, 2020.



Mel Ziegler: Flag Exchange, originally scheduled to close on June 28, will remain open through October 12, 2020.



The Nashville Flood: Ten Years Later, originally scheduled to close May 17, will remain open through January 3, 2021.

Photo Credit: Tate

Related Articles Shows View More Nashville Stories

More Hot Stories For You