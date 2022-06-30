Fisk Jubilee Singers Celebrate the Release of 'Heritage & Honor: 150 Year Story of The Fisk Jubilee Singers'

Nashville's earliest music ambassadors, the Fisk Jubilee Singers, celebrated the release a limited-edition commemorative book, Heritage & Honor: 150 Year Story of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, with an unveiling ceremony at Fisk University on Wednesday.

The event featured performances by the Fisk Jubilee Singers as well as remarks by Dr. Vann R. Newkirk (President, Fisk University), Tunisia Scott (Tunisia Scott Consulting, TLScott Publishing), DeLisa Minor Harris (Assistant Director of Library Services, Fisk University), Shannon Sanders (Executive Director, Creative, at BMI), and Dr. Paul T. Kwami (Professor and Musical Director, Fisk Jubilee Singers).

The Singers' storied history and evolution since its inception in 1871 is deeply woven into the fabric of the African American experience. Their story of hope, resilience, and triumph parallels sacred songs they have preserved and sang over 150 years.

The University has worked collaboratively with John Hope and Aurelia Elizabeth Franklin Library's special collections team, professors, alumni, and friends to pull together 150 years of historical content. In designing and developing the book, Tunisia Scott Consulting LLC/TLScott Publishing has worked diligently to produce and publish a beautifully crafted work of art that honors the legacy of the Fisk Jubilee Singers. It is now available for sale in two formats, Limited Edition Hardcover and Collectors Edition (only 1,000 individually numbered copies of the collector's edition will be available).

Link to purchase, here: https://www.fiskjubileesingers150.com/.