DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS to Return to Nashville Ballet

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Nashville Ballet’s Día de los Muertos will return for six performances Oct. 28 – Nov. 1, 2026, at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet. Choreographed by award-winning choreographer Maria A. Konrad, Día de los Muertos draws inspiration from the paintings of iconic Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera to create a vivid celebration of life, remembrance, family and shared humanity.

Blending classical ballet, contemporary movement and elements of folkloric dance, the approximately one-hour production brings the traditions and imagery of Día de los Muertos to the stage through vibrant choreography, music, elaborate scenic design and colorful costumes.

“The response to Día de los Muertos when we first presented it was extraordinary and we knew this was a work we wanted to bring back to our audiences,” said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director & CEO of Nashville Ballet. “Maria created something that is visually stunning and incredibly joyful while honoring the traditions and meaning at the heart of Día de los Muertos. It is exactly the kind of work Nashville Ballet wants to present - exceptional dance that brings people together and reflects the community we are proud to call home.”

Designed for audiences of all ages, Día de los Muertos explores the Mexican tradition of remembering and celebrating loved ones who have died, not through sadness or fear, but through color, music, storytelling and joy. The production features scenic design by Nick Embree and costume design by Carolina Fernandez, creating an immersive visual world inspired by the artistry and symbolism surrounding the holiday.

“When we created Día de los Muertos, I wanted audiences to feel the warmth, joy and deep sense of family that are at the heart of this tradition,” said Maria A. Konrad. “To see Nashville embrace the production so completely was incredibly meaningful. This work celebrates the people we love, the memories we carry with us and the traditions that connect generations. I’m thrilled to bring it back and give even more families the opportunity to experience that celebration together.”

Nashville-based Latin artist Rachel Rodriguez also brings a deeply personal musical connection to the production. Rodriguez recorded “Corazoncito Tirano” specifically for Día de los Muertos, and the recording will be featured in every performance.

Konrad’s work has been presented nationally and internationally, including at Lincoln Center, Philadelphia Ballet, Kansas City Ballet, Sarasota Ballet, Next Generation Ballet, the Nervi Festival in Italy, the Mariinsky and the Spoleto Festival USA. She has been recognized by YoungArts and Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) for Outstanding Choreography and received the International Outstanding Choreographer Award presented by Pointe Magazine in 2022.

The return of Día de los Muertos is part of Nashville Ballet’s 2026–27 season, Movement Taking Form, which brings together classical works, contemporary choreography and original productions while exploring the ways ideas and inspiration are transformed through movement.



Photo Credit: Chad Driver / Editing MA2LA

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