BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards December 5th Standings; BRIGHT STAR Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Kristin Chenoweth - AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH KRISTIN CHENOWETH - Studio Tenn and TPAC 25%

Zoe Phillips - SOURCE ONE FIVE THEATRE REUNION CABARET - Source One Five Theatre 23%

Michael Ruff - LET US SING - Cumberland County Playhouse 14%

Megan Murphy Chambers - FUNNER - Belcourt 9%

Regina Pullin - LET US SING - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

Mike Sallee, Jr. - 'HOW WE GOT HERE' - Street Theatre Company 5%

Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva - VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET - Street Theatre Company 4%

Brian Charles Rooney - BY REQUEST... - Street Theatre Company 4%

Deonte Warren - IF LOVE IS OVERRATED - Street Theatre Company 4%

Amos Glass - AMOS WITH A Z - Street Theatre Company 3%

Sarah Saturday - VOYAGE: A LIVE VISUAL ALBUM - Darkhorse Theatre 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jensen Crain-Foster - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 14%

Q Rankins - BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 11%

Macy Ruggiero/Hope Beard - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Audience of One Productions 8%

Melissa Becker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Springhouse Theatre Company 6%

Aurora Boe - KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 6%

Kristen Carroll - INTO THE WOODS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 4%

Heidi Buyck - OLIVER - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

McKenna Driver - MEMPHIS: AN ORIGINAL STORY OF LOVE, SOUL & ROCK 'N ROLL - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Christie Zimmerman - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Nashville Rep 3%

Schuyler Phoenix - CABARET - Pull Tight Players 3%

Kevin Raymond - NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Michael Maupins - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 3%

Christian Bare, Andrea Campbell - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater Company 3%

Isabella Kearney and Q Rankins - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 3%

Q Rankins - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 3%

Kathleen McClanahan - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Stephanie Whiting - RENT - Center For The Arts 2%

Stephanie Whiting - PETER PAN - Center For The Arts 2%

Allee Williams - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Players 2%

Brittany Griffin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Center For The Arts 2%

Q Rankins - INTO THE WOODS - CFTA Murfreesboro 2%

Stephanie Whiting - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Center For The Arts 2%

Kevin Raymond - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Larry Keeton Theatre 1%

Pam Atha - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 1%

Dominic Moore-Dunson - HIP HOP CINDERELLA - Nashville Children's Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Connie Bryant - BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 9%

Rebel Mickelson - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

Anne Wonder - INTO THE WOODS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 7%

Lee Witte - OLIVER - Springhouse Theatre Company 7%

Kim Stark - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - cumberland county playhouse 7%

Angie Dee - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Audience of One Productions 6%

Veronica Roeder - KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 5%

Veronica Roeder - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 5%

Rachel Meinhart and Kailee Lingelbach - GUYS AND DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 4%

Susannah Hallagan, Malinda Morgan, Karl Ripka, Jessica Wells - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater Company 3%

Landon Mora - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Denese Evans - MOVE OVER, MRS. MARKHAM - Playhouse 615 3%

Megan Whitney - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Malinda Morgan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 2%

Billy Ditty - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Nashville Children's Theatre 2%

Angie Dee - INTO THE WOODS - Audience of One Productions 2%

Melissa Durmon - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Emma Hawkins - 'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 2%

Veronica Roeder - RENT - Center For The Arts 2%

Veronica Roeder - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Center For The Arts 2%

Brett Estonoz - MUSIC MAN JR. - Audience of One Productions 2%

Paige Lovell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 1%

Denise Parton and Dawn Ashley - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Center For The Arts 1%

Keith Hardy - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Larry Keeton Theatre 1%

Melissa Harris - NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

ALL SHOOK UP - cumberland county playhouse 28%

NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 26%

GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 15%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Larry Keeton Theatre 12%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - cumberland county playhouse 9%

CARTE BLANCHE - Found Movement Group 6%

VOYAGE: A LIVE VISUAL ALBUM - Darkhorse Theatre 3%

THE LEGACY PROJECT : DANCING DIALOGUES - Peggy Douglas - Barking Legs Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Darryl Deason - BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 10%

Britt Hancock - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

Angie Dee - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Audience of One Productions 8%

Mitchell Vantrease - MEMPHIS: AN ORIGINAL STORY OF LOVE, SOUL & ROCK 'N ROLL - Larry Keeton Theatre 5%

Rachel Meinhart - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 5%

T. Josiah Haynes - OLIVER! - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

Will Sevier - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

Rachel Jones - KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 4%

Greg Gressel - INTO THE WOODS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 4%

Beki Baker - 9 TO 5 - Nashville Repertory Theatre 4%

Keri Boe - RENT - Center For The Arts 4%

Nick True - PETER PAN - Center For The Arts 4%

Bryce McDonald - JOHNNY & THE DEVIL’S BOX - cumberland county playhouse 4%

Renee Robinson - INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Britt Hancock - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - cumberland county playhouse 3%

Kevin Raymond - NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Micah-Shane Brewer - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Bethany True - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 2%

Talon Beeson - A NEW BRAIN - Austin Peay State University 2%

Seth Limbaugh - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Radical Arts 2%

Daniel Vincent - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Playhouse 615 2%

Clint Randolf - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Players 2%

Deonte Warren - FALSETTOS - Street Theatre Company 1%

Leslie Berra - CABARET - Pull Tight Players 1%

JT Landry - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pull Tight Players 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Aaron Johnson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 12%

Tara Winton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 9%

Will Sevier - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Springhouse Theatre Company 8%

Donald Fann - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

Jessica Wells - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This 5%

Brenda Sparks - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - cumberland county playhouse 5%

Zoë Zent - PUFFS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 4%

Renee Robinson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Arts Center of Cannon County 4%

Micah-Shane Brewer - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Nashville Repertory Theatre 3%

Rene Pulliam - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Brenda Sparks - THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME - cumberland county playhouse 3%

Michael Welch - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Denice Hicks - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 3%

Jim Manning - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Circle Players 3%

Ernie Nolan - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Nashville Children's Theatre 2%

Denise Parton - CLUE - Center For The Arts 2%

Joel Merriwether - MOVE OVER, MRS. MARKHAM - Playhouse 615 2%

Shane Lowery - 'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 2%

Lauren Shouse - THE CAKE - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Malinda Morgan - SOON, MY LOVE - Consider This Theater Company 2%

Madison Tobeck - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Bravo Boro 2%

Lenny West - BOOK OF WILL - Pull Tight Players 2%

Erin Grace Bailey - THE CRUCIBLE - Elite Studio Works 2%

Abby Waddoups - THE SHADOW BOX - Playhouse 615 2%

Delanie Sullivan - THE CRUCIBLE - Warren Arts 2%



Best Ensemble

ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 9%

BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 8%

KINKY BOOTS - Center for the Arts Murfreesboro 6%

NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 5%

OLIVER! - Springhouse Theatre Company 5%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Audience of One Productions 4%

GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 4%

JOHNNY & THE DEVIL’S BOX - cumberland county playhouse 4%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Audience of One Productions 3%

MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 3%

RENT - Center For The Arts 3%

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Radical Arts 2%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Nashville Rep 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Springhouse Theatre Company 2%

FALSETTOS - Street Theatre Company 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Players 2%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Nashville Repertory Theatre 1%

INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 1%

'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 1%

ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater Company 1%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sam Hahn - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - cumberland county playhouse 11%

Wynn Schleimer - PUBLIC DOMAIN: A NEW MUSICAL - Springhouse Black Box 8%

Josh Piercy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Audience of One Productions 7%

John Brock - INTO THE WOODS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 6%

Daxton Patrick and Renee Robinson - INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 6%

Sammy Wilde - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 5%

Adam Boe - KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 5%

Brooke Sanders - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Larry Keeton Theatre 5%

Jesse Watts & Kristian Arsenault - OLIVER - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

Adam Boe - RENT - Center For The Arts 4%

Dalton Hamilton - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Nashville Repertory Theatre 4%

Christian Bare, Jessica Wells, Jesse Watts - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater Company 4%

Nick True - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 4%

Renee Robinson - INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Robert Happy Allen - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Circle Players 2%

Storm Sloan, Jesse Watts - SOON, MY LOVE - Consider This Theater Company 2%

Kristen DuBois - FALSETTOS - Street Theatre Company 1%

Jesse Watts - 'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 1%

Denise Parton - CLUE - Center For The Arts 1%

Sam wilde - THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre 1%

Phillip Corbin - THE SUGAR BEAN SISTERS - Playhouse 615 1%

Storm Sloan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 1%

Jesse Watts - ANATOMY OF A MURDER - Bravo Boro 1%

Michael Barnett - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Studio Tenn Theatre Co 1%

Nick True - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Center For The Arts 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Robert Hiers - BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 10%

Heather McCall and Jacob Miller - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 9%

Dr. John Ray - INTO THE WOODS - Audience of One Productions 6%

Mark David Williams - OLIVER! - Springhouse Theatre Company 6%

Makai Keur - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 5%

Royce Phillips - KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 5%

Lindsey Wortham - INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 4%

Jacob Miller & Lauren Marshall - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - cumberland county playhouse 4%

Jacob Miller - JOHNNY & THE DEVIL’S BOX - cumberland county playhouse 4%

Royce Phillips - RENT - Center For The Arts 4%

Randy Craft - 9 TO 5 - Nashville Repertory Theatre 4%

Denise Earnest - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Springhouse Theatre Company 3%

Allison Hall - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 3%

Denise Earnest - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Stephen Burnette - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 3%

Denise Earnest - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Denise Earnest - NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Deonte Warren - A NEW BRAIN - Austin Peay State University 2%

Roger Hutson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Players 2%

Randy Craft - FALSETTOS - Street Theatre Company 2%

Chris Cooper - THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre 2%

Lisa Stanley - PETER PAN - Center For The Arts 2%

Jacob Miller & Heather McCall - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - cumberland county playhouse 2%

Dann Childers - CABARET - Pull Tight Players 2%

Stephen Kummer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Studio Tenn Theatre Co 1%



Best Musical

BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 9%

ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 7%

KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 6%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Audience of One Productions 5%

GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 4%

NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 4%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Nashville Repertory Theatre 4%

INTO THE WOODS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 4%

MEMPHIS: AN ORIGINAL STORY OF LOVE, SOUL & ROCK 'N ROLL - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Springhouse Theatre Company 3%

JOHNNY AND THE DEVIL'S BOX - cumberland county playhouse 3%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Nashville Repertory Theatre 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Cookeville High School 3%

INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - cumberland county playhouse 2%

PUBLIC DOMAIN: A NEW MUSICAL - Springhouse Black Box 2%

OLIVER! - Springhouse Theatre Company 2%

RENT - Center For The Arts 2%

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Radical Arts 2%

A NEW BRAIN - Austin Peay State University 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Players 2%

PETER PAN - Center For The Arts 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

JOHNNY AND THE DEVIL'S BOX - cumberland county playhouse 22%

PUBLIC DOMAIN: A NEW MUSICAL - Springhouse Theatre Company 14%

ROLL FOR INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater 13%

'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 11%

SONGWRITER NIGHT - Larry Keeton Theatre 9%

THIS HOUSE IS NOT A HOME - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 9%

THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre 9%

SHE REACHED FOR HEAVEN - Nashville Repertory Theatre 5%

SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE MYSTERY OF THE OPERA HOUSE KILLER - Adonai Theatre 3%

VOYAGE: A LIVE VISUAL ALBUM - Darkhorse Theatre 2%

SOON, MY LOVE - Consider This Theater Company 2%

UNMASKING : ELDERS SPEAK - Peggy Douglas - Barking Legs Theatre 1%

SILVER PLATTER! - Kindling Arts 0%

TEXT NORA(H) BY EMMA COLLINS - Scenic City Shakespeare 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Zoe Phillips - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 12%

Kennedy Brady - BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 7%

Evan Price - KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 6%

Riley Wesson - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Janette King - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 4%

Harli Cooper - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Sophie Simmons - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Cookeville High School 3%

Daven Dee - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Audience of One Productions 3%

Alesha Harmon - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Riley Morris - NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Jack Forte - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Springhouse Theatre Company 2%

Macy Ruggiero - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Audience of One Productions 2%

Jason Ross - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Cumberland county play house 2%

Brian Charles Rooney - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Cameron Roberts - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 2%

Alexius Frost - INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Sky Roberts - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Radical Arts 2%

Anya Bragg - PUBLIC DOMAIN: A NEW MUSICAL - Springhouse Black Box 2%

Michael Walley - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Larry Keeton Theatre 1%

Francesca Noe - OLIVER! - Springhouse Theatre Company 1%

Ashley Wheeler - NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 1%

James Gibson - INTO THE WOODS - Audience of One Productions 1%

Sophie True - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 1%

George Downer - OLIVER! - Springhouse Theatre Company 1%

Adam Pingel - PETER PAN - Center For The Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Aaron Gaines - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 8%

Patty Payne - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

Teri Beck - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Springhouse Theatre Company 6%

Alec LeBlanc - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 6%

Jacob Hinnen - NEXT FALL - Lakewood Theatre 4%

Jason Ross - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cumberland co playhouse 4%

Zoe Naylor - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 4%

Ben Friesen - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Nashville Repertory Theatre 4%

Eliza Griffey - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Charlotte Myhre Shealy - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Bravo Boro 3%

Jessica Wells - SOON, MY LOVE - Consider This Theater Company 3%

Jason Ross - THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME - Cumberland county play house 3%

Ciara Richards - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Bravo Boro 3%

Aaron Gray - BLITHE SPIRIT - Larry Keaton theater 2%

Marion Storvik - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Ann Street-Kavanagh - THE SUGAR BEAN SISTERS - Playhouse 615 2%

Andrew Johnson - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 2%

MacKenzie Lee - THE CRUCIBLE - Elite Studio Works 2%

Jared Taylor - CLUE - Center For The Arts 2%

Jeff Mangum - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater 1%

Gentry Bledsoe - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater 1%

Rich Moses - THE SHADOW BOX - Playhouse615 1%

Jordan Stephens - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Springhouse Theatre Company 1%

Gerold Oliver - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 1%

Matt Smith - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Larry Keeton Theatre 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland County Playhouse 10%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 10%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 9%

INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 6%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Springhouse Theatre Company 5%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Springhouse Theatre Company 5%

ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater Company 5%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Larry Keeton Theatre 4%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Nashville Repertory Theatre 4%

THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME - cumberland county playhouse 3%

THE CAKE - Nashville Rep 3%

THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - cumberland county playhouse 3%

NEXT FALL - Lakewood Theatre 3%

'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 3%

PUFFS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 2%

ICEBOUND - Cacesse Performing Arts 2%

FENCES - Nashville Rep 2%

THE CRUCIBLE - Warren Arts 2%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Circle Players 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Studio Tenn Theatre Co 2%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Bravo Boro 2%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Pull Tight Players 2%

SOON, MY LOVE - Consider This Theater Company 2%

I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS - Nashville First Church of the Nazarene 1%

MOVE OVER, MRS. MARKHAM - Playhouse 615 1%



Best Production of an Opera

PAGLIACCI - Nashville Opera 53%

HMS PINAFORE - Franklin Light Opera 29%

STUCK ELEVATOR - Nashville Opera 18%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cody Rutledge - BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 11%

Will Sevier - OLIVER - Springhouse Theatre Company 8%

Cody Rutledge - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

Tom Tutino - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

Angie Dee - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Audience of One Productions 5%

Jordan Twaddle& Megan Hardgrave - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 5%

Angie Dee - INTO THE WOODS - Audience of One Productions 4%

Gary Hoff - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Nashville Repertory Theatre 4%

Kevin Driver - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Larry Keeton Theatre 4%

Ryan Hazen and Keri Boe - KINKY BOOTS - 2023 4%

Renee Robinson - INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 4%

Adam Boe, Robert True, Jason Young - RENT - 2023 3%

Robert True and Jason Young - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 3%

Shane Lowery - 'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 3%

Jim Manning - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Circle Players 3%

Kevin Driver - BLITHE SPIRIT - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Robert True and Jason Young - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Center For The Arts 1%

Jordan Twaddle& Megan Hardgrave - THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre 1%

Keith Hardy - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Larry Keeton Theatre 1%

Kevin Peters, Jesse Watts - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater Company 1%

Ryan Hazen and Aaron Johnson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 1%

Tyson Pate - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 1%

Abby Waddoups, Rich Moses - THE SUGAR BEAN SISTERS - Playhouse 615 1%

Kevin Peters - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 1%

Sam Downer and Connie Downer - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Bravo Boro 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patty McGary - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 16%

Daxton Patrick and Jacob Miller - INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 9%

Tanner Roman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Audience of One Productions 9%

Adam Boe - RENT - Center For The Arts 7%

Mark Zuckerman - 9 TO 5 - Nashville Repertory Theatre 6%

Jason Dotson - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 5%

Tyson Pate - SOON, MY LOVE - Consider This Theater Company 5%

Joel Merriwether - THE SUGAR BEAN SISTERS - Playhouse 615 4%

Adam Boe - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 4%

Allan Stokes - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Titus Keiningham - CABARET - Pull Tight Players 3%

Adam Boe - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 3%

Emma Hawkins and Shane Lowery - 'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 3%

Mark Zuckerman - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Nashville Repertory Theatre 3%

Alex Roeder - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Center For The Arts 2%

Travis McAlister - SISTER ACT - Center For The Arts 2%

Randy Craft - FALSETTOS - Street Theatre Company 2%

Allan Stokes - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Alex Roeder - NUNCRACKERS - Center For The Arts 2%

Marsalis Turner - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Circle Players 2%

Stephanie Dillard - THE BOOK OF WILL - Pull-Tight Players 2%

Alex Roeder - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Bravo Boro 2%

Mark Zuckerman - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Studio Tenn Theatre Co 1%

Adam Boe - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Center For The Arts 1%

Mark Zuckerman - AIDA - Studio Tenn Theatre Co 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Zoe Phillips - THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre 11%

Issac Diehl - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Audience of One Productions 5%

Noah Brady - BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 5%

Ashley Owens - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 4%

James Gibson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Springhouse Theatre Company 3%

Ava Karas - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Andrew Vaccaro - NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Michael Walley - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Alex Dee - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Daniel Black - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Shande King - NEWSIES - The Keeton 2%

Sarah Beth Golden - PETER PAN - Center For The Arts 2%

Heather McCall - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Sawyer Curtis - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 2%

Adriana Rivera - INTO THE WOODS - Audience of One Productions 2%

Donna Driver - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Larry Keeton Theatre 1%

Grace Montague - PUBLIC DOMAIN: A NEW MUSICAL - Springhouse Black Box 1%

Geoff Davin - 9 TO 5 - Nashville Repertory Theatre 1%

Andy Hutton - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Audience of One Productions 1%

Jason Ross - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Cumberland county play house 1%

Sarah Robinson - KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 1%

Chad Jones - HMS PINAFORE - Franklin Light Opera 1%

Teal Davis - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Players 1%

Jude Williams - OLIVER! - Springhouse Theatre Company 1%

Regina Pullin - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Weslie Webster - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

Gary Schleimer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Springhouse Theatre Company 8%

McGwire Holman - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

Aaron Gray - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 5%

Tucker Young - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 5%

Tyson Pate - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater 4%

Karisha Glover - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 4%

Justin Winton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Jonathan Thompson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Harli Cooper - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Todd Seage - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Lauren Berst - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Nashville Repertory Theatre 3%

Rich Moses - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

MacKenzie Lee - THE CRUCIBLE - Elite Studio Works 3%

Aly Rusciano - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Tracey Jones - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Bravo Boro 2%

Maya Riley - THE CAKE - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Marcus Lackey - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Springhouse Theatre Company 2%

Ann Street-Kavanagh - MOVE OVER, MRS. MARKHAM - Playhouse 615 2%

Karisha Glover - CLUE - Center For The Arts 2%

Jeffrey LaPorte - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 1%

Sam Downer - CLUE - Center For The Arts 1%

Connor Olen - THE SHADOW BOX - Playhouse615 1%

Rich Moses - MOVE OVER, MRS. MARKHAM - Playhouse615 1%

Brittany Griffin - CLUE - Center For The Arts 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

FROZEN JR - Cumberland County Playhouse 21%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Nashville Children's Theatre 15%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 13%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 10%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS YOUTH PRODUCTION - cumberland county playhouse 7%

GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 7%

HIP HOP CINDERELLA - Nashville Children's Theatre 5%

THE MAGICIAN'S NEPHEW - Lakewood Theatre 5%

OLIVER, THE MUSICAL - Millennium Repertory Company 4%

THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre 4%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Adonai Theatre 4%

INTO THE WOODS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

BILLIE THE BARD'S PUPPET PLAYHOUSE - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S PILOT - Scenic City Shakespeare 1%

CAPER ELEMENTARY - Consider This Theater Company 1%

