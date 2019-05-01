Bobcat Goldthwait & Dana Gould Kick Off THE SHOW WITH TWO HEADS 14 City Tour

Comedy legends Bobcat Goldthwait (Misfits and Monsters, Call Me Lucky) and Dana Gould (The Simpsons, Stan Against Evil) kick off their 14 city co-headlining tour in Nashville this week and travel through early June with a final stop in Denver. A rare opportunity to catch these two legends on tour let alone sharing a bill, Bobcat and Dana trade off headlining slots night to night on their multi-city The Show With Two Heads Tour. Tickets for all shows and more info at danagould.com

Dana Gould & Bobcat Goldthwait

THE SHOW WITH TWO HEADS TOUR

May 2- Zanies Comedy Nightclub - Nashville, TN

May 3 - Park West - Chicago, IL

May 4 - The Cedar Cultural Center - Minneapolis, MN

May 5 - The Crofoot - Pontiac, MI

May 13 - The Bell House - Brooklyn, NY

May 14 - The Bell House - Brooklyn, NY

May 15 - Somerville Theatre - Somerville, MA

May 16 - Kennedy Center Jazz Club - Washington, DC *2 shows

May 18 - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD

May 19 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

May 29 - Largo - Los Angeles, CA

June 6 - Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR

June 7 - Harlow's - Sacramento, CA

June 8 - Marines' Memorial Theatre - San Francisco, CA

June 9 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

Bobcat Goldthwait has amassed legions of fans with his brutally honest, outrageous and off-beat comedy which has made him one of the most recognizable comedians. Since his first appearance on David Letterman at the age of 20, Bobcat made a number of hit movies in the 80s and 90s including Police Academy and Shakes the Clown and later expanded his resume directing movies including Call Me Lucky and World's Greatest Dad starring Robin Williams, directing comedy specials by Patton Oswalt and Eugene Mirman and Misfits and Monsters (truTV) and more. Bobcat's Showtime special You Don't Look the Same Either is a self-deprecating and topical instant comedy classic. His stand-up draws across the country with his hilarious riffs on his personal life, politics, and humorous stories about his over 30 years in show business.

Dana Gould started his professional comedy career at age 17 and has since become a bonafide comedy legend whose credits include The Simpsons, Seinfeld and Parks and Recreation. As a headlining stand-up, Dana has released six solo stand-up comedy specials and has made multiple late night appearances including Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live and David Letterman. Dana is also the creator/writer/executive producer of the IFC comedy horror series Stan Against Evil starring John C. McGinley. He also hosts his monthly podcast The Dana Gould Hour which frequently hits iTunes' Top Ten Comedy. Dana's newest comedy album "Mr. Funny Man" was released by legendary punk label Kill Rock Stars and debuted at #1 on iTunes.





