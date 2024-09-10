BLKDOG Comes to OZ Arts Nashville Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced that breakout choreographer and director Botis Seva and his critically acclaimed, London-based company Far From the Norm will make their Nashville debut at OZ from October 17-19. The group brings its world-renowned performance BLKDOG, an urgent, high-voltage work that explores how young people navigate modern society, and how journeys of self-discovery can lead to hope. BLKDOG is the breakout winner of the 2019 Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production, the first hip-hop dance company to be recognized with this prestigious honor in London's theatre scene.

Featuring an irresistible soundscape mixing original music and spoken word, BLKDOG brilliantly blends potent theater and wide-ranging dance styles to invent a breathtaking movement language that unites Hip-hop, popping, breaking, krump and house. The powerful production takes full advantage of theatrical staging with a jaw-dropping lighting design, eerie costumes, and piercing stage images to make the choreography all the more impactful. Originally inspired by the writings by Sally Brampton and a personal sense of loss and suffering, Seva collaborated with creators of diverse backgrounds throughout the pandemic to further develop the work in response to ongoing socio-political upheaval around the world.

Inspired by Seva's vision, OZ's stage will be transformed into an evocative, otherworldly landscape to present a deeply personal and emotional performance. The dancers don padded hoodies, allowing them to take on mysterious forms to suggest how some people may perceive young men of color in society. BLKDOG explores the inner psyche of young people with gripping movement that provides haunting commentary on how the youth of today navigate a world that was not built for them.

"We're honored to launch our 2024-25 international dance series with such a brilliant work from a breakout star like Botis Seva and his incredibly talented company, Far From the Norm," said Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "Botis Seva is a true visionary and one of the most impactful creative minds working in dance or theater - a perfect example of the Changemakers that we are celebrating at OZ Arts this season. BLKDOG is sure to strike a chord with audiences who care about creating a better future for the next generation."

BLKDOG is Seva's response to his own struggles with the socio-political issues of today, transcending cultural boundaries with the hope of igniting conversations on a global scale. The production's ability to resonate with audiences from different backgrounds and regions is a testament to the universal themes and artistry embedded within it - and Nashville art lovers can expect a thrilling, powerful experience as Seva and his talented dancers take the stage this October.

Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now at the following link. Far From the Norm's BLKDOG is the second performance in OZ Arts' thrilling 12th season and the opening show in the accessibly priced full season subscription and international dance series package. Patrons of the arts can learn more about the upcoming season - featuring change-making artists from five continents - and view the full season schedule at www.ozartsnashville.org.

Comments