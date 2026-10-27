Originally aired Oct 1st, 2019: This 2-time Tony-nominated actor made his Broadway debut in Wicked as 2008 as Boq, and since then has gone on to roles in Assassins, Matilda the Musical, Big Fish, and School of Rock where he originated the role of Dewey Finn, earning him his first Tony nomination.
BEETLEJUICE to Play Nashville June 15-20, 2027; Tickets on Sale Oct. 30
The Broadway musical comedy based on Tim Burton's film will be directed by Catie Davis and choreographed by Michael Fatica.
Tennessee Performing Arts Center has announced that single tickets for the North American Tour of Beetlejuice, the edgy and irreverent Broadway smash hit musical comedy, will go on sale OCTOBER 30, 2026. Tickets will be available at the TPAC box office, by visiting TPAC.ORG, or calling 615-782-4040. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 615-782-4060.
Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book and a score that's out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!
The tour is directed by Catie Davis and choreographed by Michael Fatica. Beetlejuice was originally directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!) with a score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (“Castle Rock”) and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (“Broad City”); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and original choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).
Beetlejuice includes scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton); costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers); lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots); sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!); projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen); puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King); special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions by Michael Weber (“Forrest Gump”), hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe; make-up design by Joe Dulude II; casting by Geoff Josselson Casting; and the line producer is Jenny Gersten.
The North American tour of Beetlejuice is produced by NETworks Presentations.
Beetlejuice first opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday, April 25, 2019, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), and won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins' scenic design and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best New Musical. Beetlejuice reopened at the Marquis Theatre in 2022 - following the COVID-19 shutdown - playing 679 combined performances. The first national US tour opened in December 2022, playing 88 cities with a final 3-peat Broadway resurrection at the Palace Theatre, where it played from October 8, 2025, through January 3, 2026. Beetlejuice has played internationally in Tokyo, Seoul, Melbourne, Abu Dhabi and made its London debut on the West End at the Prince Edward Theatre in May 2026.
GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS and WARNER RECORDS released Beetlejuice – ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING for digital download, streaming and on CD. The album is produced by Tony Award winner Matt Stine, Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Tony nominee Eddie Perfect and three-time Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch and has surpassed 766 million streams in the United States and 1.4 billion streams globally. These landmark numbers continue the remarkable success of the album, reaching the list of top 10 most streamed OBCRs of the previous decade. The show's songs have been placed in Spotify's “Viral 50” charts in 13 different countries. In addition, “Say My Name,” one of the show's breakout showstoppers, was chosen as Amazon's “Alexa Song of the Day” in 2019. The incredible growth is partly a result of user-generated content on TikTok, where songs from the album have been used in over one million videos.
Beetlejuice is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton. The smash hit comedy starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more
|
Powered by
Podcasts
Justin Collette Brings Beetlejuice to Life at the Palace Theatre (Season 9 Finale)
Step inside the dressing room with Beetlejuice's Justin Collette for a behind-the-scenes conversation that’s equal parts bone broth and backstage banter. From the rock riffs of School of Rock to the undead hilarity of Beetlejuice, Justin shares his wild ride from Canadian improv star and punk band frontman to taking center stage on Broadway.
Trisha Paytas on Media, Missteps, and Making Her Broadway Debut
Trisha Paytas joins the podcast to talk about her unexpected and much-talked-about Broadway debut in Beetlejuice. She shares what drew her to the show, how the opportunity came about, and what it’s been like stepping into a completely new kind of spotlight.
Ep 47 - Jenni Barber - The Caretaker Part
Jenni Barber (Beetlejuice) comes from a family lineage of caretaking, and it is infused in every role she plays, from cast member, to teacher and mentor, to wife and mother.
Audition Stories 2025 with Lynn Nottage, Aubie Merrylees, Elizabeth Hess, Simon Tam, and More!
It’s been several seasons since the last time Audition Stories took center stage, but they’re finally back — and this time with a brand-new collection of unforgettable moments from the audition room.
Ep 572- Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Justin Collette Is Here!
He’s the ghost with the most, babe! Star of the national tour of Beetlejuice, Justin Collette joins us to talk about bringing this fan-favorite musical to life across the country—including its upcoming run at Detroit’s legendary Fisher Theatre.
Beetlejuice...Beetlejuice...Beetle-just kidding, we're not that crazy. Today, we're talking about "you know who," and we're doing it with original Broadway cast member and current dance captain on the BEETLEJUICE national tour, Ryan Breslin!
#3 - Brooke Engen: Beetlejuice, Gypsy, Hairspray
Super Swings Podcast was recorded as an immersive audio experience by Vrialto Productions. Please make sure to listen with headphones to get the full immersive audio experience.
Ep21 - Alex Brightman - The Jester Part
Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) and Bobby have been friends since they were in the Broadway production of Big Fish together. They were both quietly struggling with mental health, not knowing where to turn or how to address it.
RE-AIR: Kerry Butler (Breaking Broadway x Mapping The College Audition Crossover!)
In this Artist Exploration, we welcome Broadway Star and fellow BPN podcast host, Kerry Butler. Kerry and MTCA Director Charlie Murphy discuss: Kerry almost getting kicked out of her college program. Passing on projects for personal pursuits.
#25 - David Korins (Tony Awards Special Episode)
In this week's special episode, Joel Crump is chatting with acclaimed scenic designer David Korins! David has received a 2024 Tony Award nomination for his exceptional work on the groundbreaking musical Here Lies Love.
#204 - Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer
In this episode, hear all about: 1st Tony Nomination. Spamalot. Improvisation. Balancing comedy with high stakes. How to read your audience to not cross a line with a joke. The Creation of Lady of the Lake: The Farewell Tour. Live Show at Joe's Pub.
|
Les Miserables
Playhouse on the Square (5/28-6/27)
|
The Shark is Broken
The Circuit Playhouse (5/07-5/30)
|
Disney's The Little Mermaid
Ramsey Theatre Company (6/26-6/27)
|
The Great Gatsby
Orpheum Theatre (12/01-12/06)
|
Leanne Morgan
Bridgestone Arena (12/11-12/11)
|
The Best Gift: A Christmas Carol Musical
Ramsey Theatre Company (12/05-12/06)
|
Sister Act
Hendersonville Performing Arts Company (5/27-6/13)
|
Cinderella
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (2/26-2/28)
|
The Secret Garden
Hendersonville Performing Arts Company (12/03-12/20)
|
Ain't Too Proud
Playhouse on the Square (3/26-4/18)