TWILIGHT IN CONCERT Will Come to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center

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Twilight In Concert will return for an expanded 2027 U.S. tour. Visiting more than 60 cities, the celebrated live-to-film concert experience launches January 17, 2027, in Oklahoma City, before traveling across the country including a stop at Tennessee Performing Arts Center on January 29th for one show only at 7:30 pm. Returning to fan-favorite markets while making first-time stops in dozens of new cities, the tour invites audiences once again to experience the film that started it all accompanied live by a 12-piece ensemble of rock and orchestral musicians.

The announcement arrives just as fans begin celebrating 'hoa hoa hoa season', the fall tradition embraced across social media. As the beloved saga continues to captivate new generations of fans more than two decades after the release of the original novel, audiences will have the opportunity to relive the film in a cinematic live-to-film experience, with a sensational live band performing the beloved score in perfect synchronization with the original movie. Presented on a massive cinema screen with a stage illuminated by more than 1,000 twinkling candles, the production creates an atmosphere as hauntingly beautiful as Bella and Edward's timeless love story. Whether you're Team Edward, Team Jacob, or Team Bella, Twilight In Concert promises an unforgettable evening for fans of The Twilight Saga film franchise and music lovers alike.

The Twilight Saga is one of the most successful young adult film franchises of all time. The five films (Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Parts 1 & 2) have grossed more than $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office. The films were adapted from “Twilight” creator Stephenie Meyer's acclaimed series of books that won multiple awards, sold over 160 million copies worldwide and were translated into 49 different languages. Lionsgate's TV adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's novel “Midnight Sun” has been picked up to series at Netflix.

About Twilight

Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) doesn't expect much when she moves to the small town of Forks, Washington, until she meets the mysterious and handsome Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) — a boy who's hiding a dark secret: he's a vampire. As their worlds and hearts collide, Edward must battle the bloodlust raging inside him as well as a coterie of undead that would make Bella their prey. Based on the #1 NEW YORK TIMES best-selling sensation by Stephenie Meyer, Twilight adds a dangerous twist to the classic story of star-crossed lovers. The film is directed by Catherine Hardwicke, screenplay by Melissa Rosenberg, produced by Greg Mooradian, Mark Morgan, Wyck Godfrey, and executive produced by Karen Rosenfelt, Marty Bowen, Guy Oseary, Michelle Imperato Stabile. Twilight stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli, and Taylor Lautner.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 17 Hrs 41 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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