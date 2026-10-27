SLEIGH to Open at Z. Alexander Looby Theater in Nashville

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Little Blue Theatre Company's holiday show is SLEIGH: A Silent Comedy Full of Holiday Heart and Hijinks, running December 10-20 at the Z. Alexander Looby Theater. Originally created by PB&J Theatre Factory, now Gromalot Theatre Factory, and directed by Colin Peterson, SLEIGH tells its whole story through physical comedy and live music, in the style of the old silent films. It's recommended for ages 5 to 105, and kids 5 and under get in free.

With no dialogue to follow or translate, Sleigh reaches across language, disability, and attention spans, and everybody in the house laughs at the exact same moment.

Welcome to Sugar Falls, where it's the most wonderful time of the year... mostly. Down the block, the bell shop and the whistle shop are feuding again, and this time it's about leaves. A newlywed couple can't agree on how to spend their first Christmas together. Three mail carriers try to deliver the season's last letter through wind, rain, snow, and an unusually vengeful bird, and a street musician hopes someone will stop and listen.

Like every Little Blue production, SLEIGH is sensory-friendly from the ground up. Audience members are free to move, vocalize, and take breaks, and doors open 30 minutes before each performance so families can arrive and settle in at their own pace.

The cast is Matt Carlton, Eric D. Pasto-Crosby, Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva, David Long III, and Caton Taylor, with stage management by Kaylie Herpolsheimer.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 07 Hrs 09 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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