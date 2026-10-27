Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
SLEIGH to Open at Z. Alexander Looby Theater in Nashville
Performances will take place December 10-20 at the Z. Alexander Looby Theater.
Little Blue Theatre Company's holiday show is SLEIGH: A Silent Comedy Full of Holiday Heart and Hijinks, running December 10-20 at the Z. Alexander Looby Theater. Originally created by PB&J Theatre Factory, now Gromalot Theatre Factory, and directed by Colin Peterson, SLEIGH tells its whole story through physical comedy and live music, in the style of the old silent films. It's recommended for ages 5 to 105, and kids 5 and under get in free.
With no dialogue to follow or translate, Sleigh reaches across language, disability, and attention spans, and everybody in the house laughs at the exact same moment.
Welcome to Sugar Falls, where it's the most wonderful time of the year... mostly. Down the block, the bell shop and the whistle shop are feuding again, and this time it's about leaves. A newlywed couple can't agree on how to spend their first Christmas together. Three mail carriers try to deliver the season's last letter through wind, rain, snow, and an unusually vengeful bird, and a street musician hopes someone will stop and listen.
Like every Little Blue production, SLEIGH is sensory-friendly from the ground up. Audience members are free to move, vocalize, and take breaks, and doors open 30 minutes before each performance so families can arrive and settle in at their own pace.
The cast is Matt Carlton, Eric D. Pasto-Crosby, Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva, David Long III, and Caton Taylor, with stage management by Kaylie Herpolsheimer.
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