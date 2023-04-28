Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Annabelle Ochoa Lopez on Bringing Eva Peron To Life in Ballet Hispanico's Doña Perón

Doña Perón Begins Two-Performance Stand at Tennessee Performing Arts Center Tonight in James K. Polk Theatre

Apr. 28, 2023  

Annabelle Ochoa Lopez on Bringing Eva Peron To Life in Ballet Hispanico's Doña Perón

It's a natural question to consider - if commissioned to create a new work for Ballet Hispanico about Argentina's controversial, if altogether fascinating, First Lady Eva Perón - "How do you do it without 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina", admits choreographer Annabelle Ochoa Lopez. After all, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita was her initial introduction to the world of the Broadway musical at age 20, a life-changing event for certain for anyone active in the creation of the performing arts.

When her boundless imagination was challenged some eight years ago to create Doña Perón, the acclaimed ballet that depicts the life of Eva Perón - known as Santa Evita to her beloved descamisados and for people all over the world who first became intrigued by her via Andrew Lloyd Webber's award-winning musical Evita - it was up to Ochoa to create a vivid portrait of the legendary, if still-controversial woman who died more than 70 years ago.

This weekend, Ballet Hispanico brings Doña Perón - which just two weeks ago was presented on PBS's Great Performances - for two performances Friday and Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Tennessee Performing Arts Center's James K. Polk Theatre.

After initial research into her subject, the main question that propelled Ochoa forward to create the ballet was the consideration of "what does power do to you?" From a poor young girl who was denied her birthright by her father and his other family, Eva Duarte grew into the woman known as "Santa Evita," one of the world's best known - and, perhaps, most misunderstood - women, looked on with contempt by the aristocracy of Buenos Aires (and much of the world), yet beloved and revered by the poor for whom she strived to make a better life.

"Once you get the power you've wanted all your life, what happens to you?" Ochoa queried. "The audience wants you off the pedestal."

The descamisados essentially worshipped Eva because she finally gave them a voice, Ochoa contends. "And for her to keep her power, she had to maintain that connection."

When she began her study of Eva Duarte de Perón as a character for an artistic interpretation, Ochoa found that "I didn't have to love her, but I have to try to understand her. I'm not there to judge her."

While Ochoa could easily understand the controversial nature of Eva Perón's life and times and the changes with which Argentinians had to contend - for example, a best friend's father was Argentinian and a Peronista; yet his best friend was anti-Peronista, yet somehow the two men were able to overlook their political differences to create a deep bond.

"I understood all the pros and cons," Ochoa recalls. "But as a choreographer, I like to put complex characters onstage. I wanted to inform the audience about who Eva Peron really was and to do it by showing just how much dance and movement can tell her story and convey who she was."

Of course, Ochoa read Eva's memoirs -- which no doubt painted a rosier picture of her than others might have: "She makes herself so much better than reality."

Yet it was through her memoirs that she discovered the deep and affectionate relationship Eva had with her stylist. "She would confide in him, especially about how she was treated by the aristocracy," Ochoa says. "'They don't love me; they will always see me as a poor girl.'"

And it was this mistreatment that prompted Eva to pursue loftier goals and to portray herself as above the fray. The result? Evita became an almost mythical figure in the post-war world of the late 1940s and until her death in 1952.

In Dona Peron, Ochoa hopes to demonstrate the various factions that dominated Eva's life: "She looked beautiful in her amazing gowns, yet she thought of herself as the savior of the poor," she suggests. "So I hoped to show all sides of her personality, not just the glamorous Evita we've come to know, but to show her connection to the descamisados."

About the show Fresh from its world premiere, Doña Perón is an explosive portrait of Eva "Evita" Perón, one of the most captivating and controversial women in Argentinian history. Even as she rose from dancehall performer to Argentina's First Lady, Evita's advocacy for women and the working class raised skepticism as she indulged in the opulence of a high-class life. Was she a voice for the people or a deceitful actress? Internationally renowned Latina choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa explores these diverging legacies in this seminal full-length work for Ballet Hispánico.



HADESTOWN, WICKED, and More Set For Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre 2023-24 Season Photo
HADESTOWN, WICKED, and More Set For Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre 2023-24 Season
Since 2008, the Tennessee Theatre has presented classic favorites and recent hits in its Broadway at the Tennessee series, entertaining more than a quarter-million enthusiastic Broadway patrons. The 2023-24 season kicks off in October with Six.
OZ Arts Nashville Celebrates Local Innovation And Creativity With Its Second Annual Brave Photo
OZ Arts Nashville Celebrates Local Innovation And Creativity With Its Second Annual Brave New Works Lab
Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced the line-up for its second annual Brave New Works Lab, a development program for innovative new artistic creations that transforms the organization's expansive warehouse into a laboratory for local artists.
Roxy Regional Theatres Timeless Revival of SPRING AWAKENING Photo
Roxy Regional Theatre's Timeless Revival of SPRING AWAKENING
We’ve been thinking about that 2012 legislation as we prepared to see Roxy Regional Theatre's 2023 production of Spring Awakening, the Tony Award-winning musical by Duncan Sheik and Stephen Sater, which is based on the play of the same name written in the late 19th century by playwright Frank Wedekin, in which he crafted an intricately plotted story of youthful suppression and the subsequent rebellion engendered by an appalling lack of open dialogue between “the adults” and “the children” that still today provides a provocative counterpoint to the nature of current social intercourse, proving the musical’s continued relevance, while underscoring its all-too-prescient message.
Nashville Childrens Theatres HIP HOP CINDERELLA Photo
Nashville Children's Theatre's HIP HOP CINDERELLA
Among attributes audience members have come to expect from a Nashville Children’s Theatre production – fired by significant amounts of imagination and enough creativity to empower the minds of every youngster who has ever been introduced to the transformative power of live theater by the artists of NCT – are unique approaches to live performance, replete with stunning visuals, the casting of actors who look like their young audiences, and refreshingly new and exciting concepts that breathe new life in ages-old tales.

From This Author - Jeffrey Ellis

Jeffrey Ellis is a Nashville-based writer, editor and critic, who's been covering the performing arts in Tennessee for more than 35 years. In 1989, Ellis and his partner l... (read more about this author)


Roxy Regional Theatre's Timeless Revival of SPRING AWAKENING Arrives Just When Tennessee Audiences Need ItRoxy Regional Theatre's Timeless Revival of SPRING AWAKENING Arrives Just When Tennessee Audiences Need It
April 19, 2023

We’ve been thinking about that 2012 legislation as we prepared to see Roxy Regional Theatre's 2023 production of Spring Awakening, the Tony Award-winning musical by Duncan Sheik and Stephen Sater, which is based on the play of the same name written in the late 19th century by playwright Frank Wedekin, in which he crafted an intricately plotted story of youthful suppression and the subsequent rebellion engendered by an appalling lack of open dialogue between “the adults” and “the children” that still today provides a provocative counterpoint to the nature of current social intercourse, proving the musical’s continued relevance, while underscoring its all-too-prescient message.
At Nashville Children's Theatre, Self-Expression Shines, Sparking Young Imaginations in HIP HOP CINDERELLAAt Nashville Children's Theatre, Self-Expression Shines, Sparking Young Imaginations in HIP HOP CINDERELLA
April 18, 2023

Among attributes audience members have come to expect from a Nashville Children’s Theatre production – fired by significant amounts of imagination and enough creativity to empower the minds of every youngster who has ever been introduced to the transformative power of live theater by the artists of NCT – are unique approaches to live performance, replete with stunning visuals, the casting of actors who look like their young audiences, and refreshingly new and exciting concepts that breathe new life in ages-old tales.
Actors Bridge Ensemble's World Premiere Production of Alicia Haymer's HEAVYActors Bridge Ensemble's World Premiere Production of Alicia Haymer's HEAVY
April 15, 2023

When the history of live theater performance in Nashville, post-pandemic, is written sometime in the future, it’s highly likely there will be a chapter dedicated to and inspired by the significance of the artistry of Alicia Haymer, the actor/director/playwright who grew up in Nashville and whose impact on local theater goes all the way back to her childhood.
Friday 5(+1): Shelby Anderson and Mike Wargo from THE DATEFriday 5(+1): Shelby Anderson and Mike Wargo from THE DATE
April 13, 2023

Playhouse 615 hosts a workshop production of Zach Leon’s musical The Date this weekend, April 14-16. Located at 11920 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet, Playhouse 615 is the latest theatrical endeavor by Joel Meriwether and Ann Street Kavanaugh. Leon’s The Date stars Shelby Anderson and Mike Wargo. A staged reading of Leon’s Buke’s Island was presented in March at Café Coco.
Review: Outstanding Performances Highlight MTSU Theatre's All-Too-Brief Run of Kander and Ebb's Timeless CABARETReview: Outstanding Performances Highlight MTSU Theatre's All-Too-Brief Run of Kander and Ebb's Timeless CABARET
April 9, 2023

To be certain, Cabaret (in every iteration I have ever seen), represents the awesome power of live theater to challenge preconceived notions while creating a world audiences can only visit when in the thrall of a talented cast of actors inspired to indulge in fantasy while maintaining an earthbound realism that illuminates the human condition at any possible time in human history.
share