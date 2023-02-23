Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Acclaimed Writer/Director Gordon Greenberg Will Teach Broadway Dreams Master Classes In Nashville

Made possible by the Metro Nashville Public Schools, each of the Master Classes will focus on professional audition techniques. 

Feb. 23, 2023  

Broadway Dreams (Annette Tanner, Founder & President) announced today that acclaimed Broadway, West End and television director / writer, Gordon Greenberg will teach Broadway Dreams Master Classes with aspiring students from two Nashville high schools this Friday, February 24, 2023.

The two Master Classes will take place at 10:30 AM at the Nashville School of the Arts (1250 Foster Avenue, Nashville) and at 2 PM at the John Overton High School (4820 Franklin Road, Nashville). Made possible by the Metro Nashville Public Schools, each of the Master Classes will focus on professional audition techniques.

"Over the past few years, Broadway Dreams has been fortunate to establish a presence in Nashville, thanks in part to our longtime board member and Nashville resident, Adam Sansiveri of AllianceBernstein," said Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams Founder & President. "We are thrilled to continue to grow and expand our Nashville roots and provide a bridge to Broadway for the incredibly talented and passionate aspiring young performers this city has to offer."

Gordon Greenberg's directing work includes the acclaimed West End revival of Guys and Dolls, which received six Olivier Award nominations, the Broadway premiere of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn (which he co-wrote), Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, Working (which he adapted with Lin-Manuel Miranda), and many others at the most prestigious theaters in the U.S. and London, including Williamstown Theatre Festival, Signature Theatre, The Old Globe, Chicago Shakes, Huntington Theatre, and the Menier Chocolate Factory. His TV writing credits include original movies for: Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, ABC, and Warner Brothers. He is a Founding Curator at Ars Nova, an Associate Artist at The New Group and Co-Director of the Broadway Teachers Workshop. As an actor, he has appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway and on television.

Broadway Dreams will return to Nashville as part of their 2023 "Immerse Yourself" Summer Intensive Tour Tuesday, May 30 - Wednesday, June 3, 2023 at Belmont University. Directed by Broadway choreographer Connor Gallagher (Beetlejuice) and featuring an all-star roster of Broadway professionals, Nashville's rising stars will have the unique opportunity to participate in a week-long intensive focusing on acting, vocal performance, and dance. The week will culminate in a public performance allowing the students to showcase their newly honed skills alongside their Broadway idols. Tuition for the Nashville intensive is $895 and registration is currently open online. Students can save $150 off tuition through the end of February by using the code FEB150 at checkout.

Now in its 17th year, Broadway Dreams has inspired more than 20,000 students in more than 8 countries, including a record 3200 in-person students in 2022 alone. Broadway Dreams has to-date awarded more than $1.5M in scholarships, with more than 150 students booking professional breakthrough jobs since 2018. The 2022 Showcase featured 52 students from cities across the United States, Russia, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, and Brazil.

Established in 2006 by casting executive Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams Foundation ("Broadway Dreams") empowers aspiring young artists through performing arts training, with a focus on the acting, voice, and dance disciplines. Program intensives are offered nationally and internationally throughout the year and are led by an exceptional faculty of respected entertainment professionals who: assess where all students are in their development process and where they need to be; teach student practical skills that can be applied immediately to elevate their performance levels; guide students to achieve physical, emotional, and artistic self-awareness that can be channeled effectively in their work.

The Broadway Dreams Board of Directors includes Dr. Elizabeth Faulkner (Chair), Marjorie Wynn (Marketing Chair), Adam C. Sansiveri, Margaret Busch, Michael Cox, Bruce Daitch, Alice Farquhar, Martha Gorjanc, Bernie Jackson, Danny and Georgina Louchiey, Alex Newell, Chris Roberts, Jerry Schiano, Lynne Latham Slear and Ivan Williams.

The Broadway Dreams staff also includes Creative and Marketing Director Drew Padrutt, Development Director Joe Finocchiaro, Company Manager Sam Schoenfeld, and Social Media Manager Mackenzie Messick.

For more information on Broadway Dreams and its programs, please visit BroadwayDreams.org.




