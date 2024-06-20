AN EVENING WITH THE MUSES Announced At The Parthenon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jennifer Harvard of Gaia Sisterhood and the Goddess Craft Market has teamed up with author and intuitive healer Dasha Allred Bond to offer an enchanted evening celebrating women in performance and literary arts Sunday, July 14, 6:00- 9:00 p.m, at The Parthenon, 2500 West End Ave., in Nashville.

Inspired by Bond's recent bestselling collaborative book Dreaming with Bees and Harvard's passion for supporting women in the arts, the two are offering the public An Evening with the Muses, a night of musical performances, author readings, book signing, and more. Tickets are available at GaiaSisterhood.org.

“As the creator of the Goddess Market honoring women in the visual and healing arts, it has been in my heart for a while to create an event honoring women in the performance and literary arts,” says Jennifer Harvard of Gaia Sisterhood and The Goddess Craft Market. “Being an author in Dasha Bond's book has inspired me to co-create this magical evening. Additionally, the proceeds from the Dreaming with Bees book will go toward Bond's nonprofit Aluna: Hospice Care for the Homeless.”

Drawing on Harvard and Bond's vast reach into Nashville's mystical community, the two have created an evening filled with musical performances, a sound bath, kirtan, poetry readings, an art exhibition, book signing, food, drink, and sisterhood all within the company of the Goddess Athena.

