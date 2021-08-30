ALL SHOOK UP to Kick Off Season 39 at The Roxy Regional Theatre, September 10 - September 24

Dust off your blue suede shoes! Following an 18-month hiatus, Clarksville's oldest professional theatre is ushering in the return of live performances to the corner of Franklin and First in Historic Downtown Clarksville with an Elvis Presley-inspired hit musical.

ALL SHOOK UP kicks off Season 39 at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Friday, September 10, at 8:00pm. In keeping with the theatre's pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 7:30pm that evening for a $5 minimum donation.

The musical takes audiences to 1955, in a square little town, in a square little state, where one girl's dream and a surprise visit from a mysterious leather-jacketed, guitar-playing stranger help the small town to discover the magic of romance and the power of rock 'n' roll. Loosely based on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy features such classics as "Heartbreak Hotel," "Hound Dog," "Jailhouse Rock" and "Don't Be Cruel."

Starring Stephen Shore* as Chad and Yarissa Tiara Millan as Natalie Haller, the cast also features Brian Best as Jim Haller, April Sledge as Sylvia, Eboné Amos as Lorraine, Matthew Combs as Dennis, Stacy Turner as Miss Sandra, Mairzy Yost-Rushton* as Mayor Matilda Hyde, Austin Olive as Dean Hyde and David Graham as Sheriff Earl, along with Chloe LaMar, Kelsey McCollaum, David Ridley, Alexandria Smith, and local youth Ashton Noah Alomar, Charlotte Aston, Lydia Crawley, Caleb Crosby and Katie Stafford.

Tickets are $35 (adults) and $15 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances.

On Saturday, September 25, selections from ALL SHOOK UP will be presented as part of GALA 39, the Roxy Regional Theatre's annual fall fundraiser. Tickets are $125 (standard level) and $200 (premier level) with tables seating ten at $1,250 and $1,750, respectively. Premier Level seating includes additional perks such as premier dinner seating (as available), limited-edition Season 39 notecards, and a Roxy plaque by Clarksville Foundry. Premier Level tables (seating ten) include a complimentary bottle of champagne. A virtual option is also available for $100. The reservation deadline for GALA 39 is September 14.

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are now REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

*Stephen Shore and Mairzy Yost-Rushton are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.