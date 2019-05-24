ACT 1's 2018-19 Season Closes With VIOLENT DELIGHTS, Manning's Take on a Shakespearean Classic

Brandon Johnson and Emmanuelle Loyer

ACT 1 brings its 2018-19 "Fuck the Classics" Season to a close with director/designer Jim Manning's unique reinterpretation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet with Violent Delights, a dance-based retelling set to a score of music from emerging Nashville artists. Violent Delights runs May 24-June 8 at Nashville's Darkhorse Theater.

"You won't find a tutu or a country twang anywhere near this post-apocalyptic-styled production," Manning promises. His cast of 18 is headed by Brandon Johnson and Emmanuelle Loyer as Shakespeare's doomed young lovers Romeo and Juliet.

Set in a post-apocalyptic society torn apart by rival tribes, people arm themselves to become as unapproachable as possible. In this mayhem, Juliet and Romeo find eatch other and begin to let their guard down, but tempers flare when their tribes discover the truth.

In addition to Johnson and Loyer, Manning's cast includes Ariana Hodes, David Farmer, Molly Breen, Michael Tajalle, Cornell Kennedy, Annabelle Frank, Schuyler Phoenix, Emma Williams, Rachel Simons, Brittany Stewart, Jared Brooks, Sarah Shepherd, Caroline Conner, Kellie Hudson, Alex McDonald and William Robinson.

Choreographers for the world premiere piece are Shirley Fleenor, Caitlin Del Casino, Jodie Mowrey, Meredith Combs and director Manning himself snags a choreo credit for one song in the innovative production. Bands providing the score for the show all have Nashville connections and include Rob Vischer, Veridia, Secret Nation, Cam Tru, Forest Mountain Hymnal, Birdtalker, Actual Bank Robbers, Riptide, Vian Izak, Jeff Goold, Ryan Prewett, Clayton Jones, Tim Grogan and Henry Paul MacAfee.

For details and ticket information, go to www.ACT1Online.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Nashville Stories