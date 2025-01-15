Spotlight: TITANIQUE at Segal Centre for Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalogue.

Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” - backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band - Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.

DE RETOUR À LA DEMANDE GÉNÉRALE ! Quand la musique de Céline Dion épouse le grand succès du film Titanic, onze fois couronné d'un Oscar®, vous obtenez Titanique, le succès le plus primé d'off-Broadway, qui transforme l'une des plus grandes histoires d'amour de tous les temps en une fantaisie musicale tordante. Vous voulez savoir ce qui est réellement arrivé à Jack et Rose lors de cette nuit mémorable? Céline Dion enchante le public avec son interprétation totalement farfelue, redessinant le parcours des moments et des personnages bien-aimés de Titanic grâce à son catalogue de chansons emblématiques.

Avec des interprétations époustouflantes de succès tels que « My Heart Will Go On », « All By Myself » et « To Love You More », soutenues par l'énergie inégalée d'un orchestre complet, Titanique est un voyage théâtral unique en son genre, débordant de nostalgie, de cœur et d'un chaos loufoque.

Comments