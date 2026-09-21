COME FROM AWAY to Open At The Missoula Children's Theatre In October

NEW! Montana Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montana & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) Community Series opening production of the 2026-2027 season is Come From Away, on stage October 8*-18, 2026. The PG-13 rated musical is about the day the world came to Gander, Newfoundland after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City. There are myriad events and projects commemorating the 25th Anniversary of that tragedy and Come From Away is one of them. It introduces the theatre audience to the portrayal of some of the actual people who spent 5 days together in Gander until the FAA lifted the ban on air travel in the United States.

The production will be directed by Sarah Walker Thornton, with previous MCT credits including The Play That Goes Wrong and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. As a former New Yorker, Thornton was asked for her thoughts on the message of the show. 'While the devastating events on September 11 shocked the world and revealed some of the cruelest and darkest parts of our world, there was also an overwhelming light shone from the brightest parts of humanity. The human spirit triumphed over evil in the helpers, the rescue workers, the people who banded together to care for those in need. The people of Gander opened their hearts and their homes to around 7,000 strangers and showed them compassion and incredible generosity in what was arguably one of the most frightening of times. Come From Away, while a powerful, true story about those tragic events, is a heartwarming, joyful story about the goodness in people and the power of community.'

Thornton's artistic team includes Olie Kreimer, Assistant Director; Ellen McKenzie as the Music Director/Conductor of the Tony and Grammy-nominated music score, and Christine Kowalchik crafting the exciting movements in her role as the Choreographer. The show is approximately 90 minutes long and will be performed without an intermission.

Sponsoring Come From Away are the Still Room and Broadway Inn. Performances are October 8*-18, 2026 and tickets are on sale now at MCTinc.org, (406) 728-7529 or Noon-5PM M-F at MCT. *Thursday, October 8th is the Premiere Party with special offerings and pricing. Visit the MCT website for details. The production is rated PG-13 and more information about the Content Advisory can be found HERE.

The Missoula Children's Theatre is committed to providing an enjoyable, entertaining and respectful environment for everyone who wishes to participate, at auditions and performances—onstage, behind the scenes and in the audience. We strive for artistic excellence when casting the shows with actors who are best suited to perform the available roles. The listing of available ages and/or other specifications are determined by the source material, which MCT is contractually required to follow.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 04 Hrs 02 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on Missoula Children's Theatre Recent Articles THE GUYS Fundraiser to Benefit Missoula Firefighters on 9/11 Anniversary

Love Theater in Montana? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Montana Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming