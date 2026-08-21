Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal to Perform at Alberta Bair Theater

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Grammy Award winner Rosanne Cash will bring Americana, folk, and country music to the ABT stage, alongside her husband and musical partner, guitarist John Leventhal, on Wednesday, September 9, at 7:30 PM.

Late last year, Rosanne and her husband, guitarist John Leventhal (6 Grammys), also her songwriting, producing, and performing partner, launched a new record label, RumbleStrip Records, to reexamine and rerelease Rosanne's early period recordings originally on Columbia/Sony Music. A 30th Anniversary remastered edition of the Cash/Leventhal-produced album The Wheel was the inaugural release, followed by John Leventhal's very first solo album entitled Rumble Strip in late January. Some songs from both these releases will be featured on tour.

Tickets are on sale now at the Box Office, 2801 3rd Ave. N., 10 AM by phone at 406.256.6052, and online. The ABT Box Office is open 10 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday, 10 AM Saturday on event days only, and two hours prior to Sunday events.

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