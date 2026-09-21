Mackenzie Melemed to Bring KEYS ACROSS AMERICA to the WYO
The pianist's solo recital will take place at the historic WYO Theater as part of his national tour.
The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will welcome award-winning American pianist Mackenzie Melemed to the stage for Keys Across America on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. The performance celebrates the United States' 250th anniversary through nearly two centuries of American piano music, blending musicianship, storytelling and a fresh look at the country's musical history.
Keys Across America highlights music by some of the nation's most influential composers. The program brings together familiar American works with lesser-known pieces and contemporary compositions, offering audiences an opportunity to experience the breadth and evolution of American piano music.
Melemed began studying piano at age 4 and had already given more than 500 performances by age 13. He later earned his bachelor's and master's degrees as well as an Artist Diploma from The Juilliard School, where he studied with Robert McDonald and acclaimed pianist Emanuel Ax. A Steinway Artist, Melemed has been based in Finland since 2020 while maintaining an international performance career.
A recipient of the 2022 Avery Fisher Career Grant, Melemed has performed as a soloist with ensembles including the Philadelphia Orchestra, Helsinki Philharmonic, Edmonton Symphony, Polish Radio Orchestra and KBS Symphony. He is also a laureate of the American Pianists Awards and the China International Music Competition.
Tickets for Keys Across America are $26 for adults, seniors and military and $20 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO Theater Box Office, by phone at 307-672-9084 and online at wyotheater.com.
Love Theater in Montana? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
The War of the Worlds
Anaconda Ensemble Theatre (10/02-10/11)
|
The War of the Worlds
Anaconda Ensemble Theatre (10/02-10/11)