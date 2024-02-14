Video: Go Behind the Scenes of HELLS CANYON at Theater Mu

Get a behind the scenes look at Theater Mu's world premiere of Keiko Green's HELLS CANYON, running Feb 24-Mar 17 in Minneapolis. The show follows five friends who are trying to survive a night at a cabin in the woods, and it'll have you sitting on the edge of your seat one moment and busting a gut laughing the next.

Get the scoop on the show's unique mix of horror, humor, and unearthed history from playwright Keiko Green and director Katie Bradley.

THEATER MU (pronounced MOO) is the largest Asian American theater company in the Midwest. Founded in 1992, Mu’s continuing goal to celebrate and empower the Asian American community through theater is achieved through mainstage productions, emerging artist support, and educational and outreach programs.

Theater Mu was named a Regional Cultural Treasure by the McKnight and Ford foundations through a national initiative that honors organizations that have made a significant impact on our cultural landscape over decades.

Mu is a member of the Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists as well as a member of the Twin Cities Theatres of Color Coalition, proudly standing alongside New Native Theatre, Pangea World Theater, Penumbra Theatre, and Teatro Del Pueblo.



