Video: Get a First Look at Disney's NEWSIES JR At Stages Theatre

Stages Theatre Company is inviting audiences to rally and "seize the day" this spring with Click Here. A show-stopping musical that's fun for the whole family ages 4-400! The hit 70 minute adaptation of the Broadway musical centers around young newspaper sellers on the streets of New York City who unite against powerful publishers to protest unfair conditions and fight for what's right. Inspired by the real-life Newsies Strike of 1899, this rousing musical is filled with song, dance, spirit, and heart.

Click Here is recommended for everyone ages 4+. This movie-turned-musical is a classic for all generations! Parents loved the movie from the 90s, kids love the musical from 2012, and now you can see it live on stage! The amazing lyrics, incredible choreography, and heart-warming storyline, the audience will be thoroughly entertained, encouraging the audience that anyone can be the "King of New York"!

With the largest cast of the 2022-2023 season thus far with 27 student actors, our talented and dedicated young people are giving their full effort every day in the rehearsal process to tell this story. Actor Andrej Humiston, who plays Jack Kelly, says,

"This cast is so talented, and STC has done a terrific job ensuring broad representation in the cast. Jack is such a fulfilling role to play because he leads with his heart and always faces the world with optimism and bravery. Everyone should see this show because it shows what is possible when a community fights for something they believe in without giving up!"

Stages Theatre Company's Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett is directing Click Here and is a strong believer in the heart-felt message. When talking about Click Here and the meaning of the story and the voice it gives to young people, Sandy says,

"...at its core, its themes of amplifying the voices of those most vulnerable, and giving agency to youth perspectives shines through. I know our audiences will be experiencing something really unique and magical with this cast and creative team and that makes me so excited to fill the theater."

Performances run from April 14 - May 14,, 2023. Ticket pricing is as follows: Adults $16, Child $14, Senior $14. Subject to fees. Group ticket pricing for groups 10+ is as follows: $8 per ticket for school performances, $10.50 per ticket for public performances. Subject to fees. Tickets can be purchased online at stagestheatre.org, over the phone at 952-979-1111, or in person at the STC box office at 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins MN 55343.

Accessible performances are as follows. For more information visit Click Here or call 952-979-1111.

Pay What You Can (PWYC): Sun 4/16/2023 4:00PM

ASL Interpreted (ASL): Sat 4/30/2023 1:00PM

Audio Described (AD): Sat 4/30/2023 1:00PM

Sensory Friendly (SF): Sat 5/6/2023 10:00AM

Newsies JR is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

For details about STC's Health & Safety Policies & Procedures: Click Here.