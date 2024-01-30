Video: Get A First Look At THE CARP WHO WOULDN'T QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES Trailer

Get a first look at Children's Theatre Company's production of THE CARP WHO WOULDN'T QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES.

The production is now on stage through February 18th, 2024.

Could YOU climb up a waterfall??! See a heroic carp who tries just that in this energetic and interactive retelling of traditional fables from Japan and Okinawa.

Through artful puppetry and three imaginative actors, you’ll also meet a grateful crane, a wonderfully generous mouse, and an industrious rabbit who teaches everyone to do the mochi dance!

During this invigorating show from Hawai‘i, live music played on the koto, shakuhachi, and taiko drum will accompany young audiences as they dance, clap, and sing along.



