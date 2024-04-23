Video: First Look at Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR at Stages Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stages Theatre Company will present Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical JR. Performances run through May 19.

Rebellion is near in Matilda JR., a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! With the help of the students at her new school, Matilda's about to teach some grown ups that 'even if you're little you can do a lot'. Matilda JR. celebrates the power of young people to change their own stories

Get a first look in the trailer below!

This production is recommended for AGES 5+ and based on the book by Roald Dahl and as such has some language that may not be suitable for all patrons. For more detailed information please visit this link.