VIDEO: Yellow Tree Theatre Presents SKELETON CREW

At the start of the Great Recession, one of the last auto stamping plants in hard-hit Detroit is on shaky ground and four workers are forced to choose how to move on if the plant goes under.

Shanita, a second-generation plant worker, has to support herself and her unborn child. Faye, a union rep on the line for 29 years, faces homelessness. Dez, young and hot-headed, has dreams bigger than the plant but ambition has made him reckless. Power dynamics shift as the plant's closing becomes imminent, and their foreman, Reggie, is torn between doing right by his work and family, and by the red tape in his office. Powerful and poetic,

This play contains adult themes and language that some may consider "strong." We recommended this play for high school-aged patrons and up. Please visit our content advisory page for more information on Skeleton Crew.





