VIDEO: Roald Dahl's JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH At Stages Theatre

Stages Theatre Company (STC) is excited to launch its Capture the Memories Season of Theatre for Young Audiences with one of Roald Dahl's most heartwarmingly quirky stories, James & the Giant Peach.

From the creative team of The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen, this fantastical musical adventure of James, his insect friends and their amazing journey across the ocean on a giant peach, sets sail on our mainstage September 20th - October 20th, 2019.

The production will run approximately 60 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for all ages. Tickets are on sale now! Visit www.stagestheatre.org for specific performance dates and times, or call the Box Office Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 pm at (952) 979-1111, option 4. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors, ages 60+ and children under 17.

The musical adaptation, based on the book James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl, follows James who lives with his two conniving aunts. One day, something peculiar happens. James discovers a magic potion that makes the peach grow, and grow, and grow. And in that peach are very unusual human sized insects with equally oversized personalities, all awaiting to take James on a magic adventure of enormous proportions. We invite patrons to crawl inside and take a peek!

Featuring lyrics and music by Dear Evan Hansen's Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, book by Timothy Allen McDonald, and directed by Melanie Salmon-Peterson, this family musical takes you on an amazing voyage! "The music, by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, captures the emotional essence of this story," said Salmon-Peterson. "This music makes me feel the story of James and the Giant Peach- the loss, the adventure, the discoveries and the journey of finding one's place in the world, of finding one's family."

For more information visit stagestheatre.org





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You