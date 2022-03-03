VIDEO: First Look At TUCK EVERLASTING At Stages Theatre Company

Stages Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for TUCK EVERLASTING: THE MUSICAL, TYA. This 70-minute TYA version of the popular Broadway musical adaptation of Natalie Babbitt's classic novel asks the question, "What if you could live forever?".

Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster lives a sheltered life with her family in Tree Gap, New Hampshire, but yearns for adventure. When she unexpectedly crosses paths with the Tuck family, she discovers more than she could have imagined. After learning the secret behind the Tuck family's immortality, Winnie must protect the secret from those who would do anything for eternal life. In the end, she must choose between her own ordinary life or infinite adventure.

Directed by STC Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett, it is recommended for ages 7 and up and tickets begin at $14. Performances run March 4-20, 2022 and feature live music. STC safety protocols are being continued throughout the run.

The cast of TUCK EVERLASTING features: Aidan Einhorn (Jesse Tuck), Amilia Hinck (Ensemble), Aniya Hollie (Ensemble), Ari Sanford (Ensemble, U/S Constable Joe), Athan Fischer (Ensemble, U/S Miles Tuck), Bruce Rowan (Man In Yellow Suit), Christine Anderson (Ensemble), David Mahler (Ensemble), Dorian Brooke (Mother Foster), Emily Anose (Constable Joe), Faith Barrett (Winnie Foster), Grant Hudson (Ensemble, U/S Hugo), Josephine Spaulding (Ensemble), Jordan Kueng (Hugo), Julia Ennen (Mae Tuck), Lana Rowan (Ensemble), Luke Rowan (Ensemble), Madelyn Tax (Ensemble), Matt Ouren (Angus Tuck), Roy Richardson Jr. (Ensemble), Sayer Keeley (Ensemble, U/S Jessie), Sophie Farrell (Ensemble U/S Winnie Foster), Soren Thayne Miller (Miles Tuck), Thaddeus Fischer (Toad), Wanda Ponto Sackter (Ensemble).

TUCK EVERLASTING was cast with performing understudies, which has created a new opportunity for the youth cast members to gain skills learning and performing two roles throughout the run. When asked about the experience Aidan Einhorn (JESSE) said "It's so common in professional theatre and something I have always wanted to learn. It is like having a partner in crime as you are getting familiar with the character. It's fun to be able to celebrate all the different takes on a certain role."

Unless there is a need, the primary cast will perform all shows, except for select planned performances. Schedule of the performances featuring the performing understudies are available HERE. During these performances, the primary role cast member will appear in the Ensemble. "We are so supportive of each other; I don't think I could do it without her." -Faith Barrett (WINNIE)

Accessible Performances: Sunday March 6 4pm: Pay What You Can (PWYC), Saturday March 13 1pm: ASL Interpreted and Audio Described (ASL/AD), Saturday March 19 10am: Sensory Friendly (SF).

Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors (60+); $14 for children/students (ages 2-17). Lap passes are available in lieu of a designated seat for $5 (ages 3-4) and free (ages 0-2). Group pricing is available for groups of 10 or more to all productions. To purchase individual tickets, visit www.stagestheatre.org or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6:00 pm.

Tuck Everlasting: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.

STC Safety Protocols: Stages Theatre Company is committed to following the recommendations and requirements from the CDC and State of MN at the time of the events. STC is selling to a limited capacity and requiring all audience members 18+ to provide proof of vaccination OR a lab certified negative test result (taken within 72 hours of the performance) AND a photo ID. At-home tests will NOT be accepted. Masks are required for all patrons 3+. Complete details: https://www.stagestheatre.org/covid/