Theatre in the Round Players Presents THE LITTLE PRINCE

Theatre in the Round Players (TRP) continues its 70th Season with a theatrical adaptation of the beloved French novella, The Little Prince, in weekend performances from April 8th to May 1st. There will be free themed art activities prior to the performances on April 8, 9, 29, & 30 and following the performances on April 9 and May 1.

Engaging for young and old alike, The Little Prince follows a world-weary Aviator stranded in the Sahara Desert and the mysterious child that appears and tells of his adventures through the galaxy. This classic story explores love, loss, hope, and what it means to have an open heart. Gretchen Weinrich directs the 6-member cast, with sets designed by Philip Hoks, costumes by Morgan Groff, sound by Kristin Smith, lighting by Andy Kedl and props by Mary Gravenstein.

Additional programming will be offered opening and closing weekends; audience members can visit the "Family Creation Stations" sponsored by ARTrageous Adventures to create a Little Prince themed art project. Creation stations will open 45 minutes prior to evening performances and immediately after matinees at select performances.

Tickets are $25 for Adults, $20 for Students. For information, call the theatre's box office at 612-333-3010 or visit its website at www.TheatreintheRound.org. Masks and proof of vaccination or negative test required for all patrons.