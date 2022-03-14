Theatre Pro Rata Announces 2022-2023 Season

Following their productions of 44 Plays for 44 Presidents, (2012) and the remounted and updated 45 Plays for 45 Presidents (2016), Pro Rata of course said yes when the playwrights asked TPR directly to be a part of a rolling premiere of their new play: a 'hot off the press' and unpublished 46 Plays for America's First Ladies. The show is 46 short plays (dramas, comedies, even mini-musicals) about each of the First Ladies, from Martha Washington to Jill Biden. It's simultaneously historical, poignant, educational, silly, and inspiring.

Directed by Shanan Custer.

By the Bog of Cats, by Marina Carr. Spring, 2023.

Loosely based on Euripides' tragedy Medea, this is the prophetic tale of Hester Swane, an Irish Traveler, who attempts to come to terms with a lifetime of abandonment in a world where all whom she has loved have discarded her. Set on the bleak, ghostly landscape of the Bog of Cats, this provocative drama discloses one woman's courageous attempts to lay claim to that which is hers, as her world is torn in two. By the Bog of Cats is a furious, uncompromising tale of greed and betrayal, of murder and profound self-sacrifice.

Directed by Amber Bjork.

Theatre Pro Rata will also continue its on-going play reading series with two readings during the run of each show. The readings are free and open to the public. Almost all TPR productions since 2008 were initially read and discussed during the play reading series.

PERFORMANCE VENUE

All shows take place at:

The Crane Theatre, 2303 Kennedy St NE, Minneapolis

www.cranetheatre.com

COVID-19 ACTION PLAN

Theatre Pro Rata will continue to follow all CDC guidelines for audience and artist safety, as well as all MN State requirements for public gatherings. Currently, TPR requires masks and Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Covid Test within 72 hours.

THEATRE PRO RATA

Since 2001 Pro Rata, Latin for "in proportion," has produced smart, vivid, varied, and gutsy theater in the Twin Cities. Focusing on the text of the play, the company offers performers and audiences the chance to engage the characters, themes, and language more completely. Ranging from classic dramas to modern black comedies, Theatre Pro Rata produces scripts that bring visceral theatrical experiences to the stage.

Theatre Pro Rata utilizes a unique sliding scale for ticketing, allowing patrons to name their own price from $16 to $61.