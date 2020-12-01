Theater Latté Da to Stream Docu-Musical ALL IS CALM

Theater Latté Da announced today All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, the poignant Drama Desk Award-winning docu-musical about the World War I Christmas truce, will be available to stream beginning Dec 15th on BroadwayHD, the online digital streaming service based in New York City. All is Calm premiered nationwide on Friday, November 27 on TPT Twin Cities PBS and will continue to debut in over 30 major markets across the country throughout the holiday season. BroadwayHD, known for being the only streaming service offering premium full-length stageplays and musicals offers more than 300 full-length video on demand productions.

Created by Theater Latté Da's Founding Artistic Director Peter Rothstein, All Is Calm is a hybrid of documentary theater, weaving a capella period songs and firsthand quotes and letters from 30 World War I figures brought to life by 10 actors. The production features WWI patriotic tunes, trench songs, medieval ballads and Christmas carols from England, Wales, France, Belgium and Germany, with musical arrangements and vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach.

Filmed in 2019 at the historic Ritz Theater in Minneapolis through a partnership with Laura Little Theatrical Productions and Theater Latté Da, the production offers a look behind the camera with 20 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage including interviews with the docu-musical's creator, Theater Latté Da Founding Artistic Director Peter Rothstein, and members of the cast and creative team. Audiences will learn more about the historic moment in history, as well as how music, costumes and lighting bring to life the Drama Desk Award winning production.

Patricia Harrison, President and CEO of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, attended the Off-Broadway run of ALL IS CALM in 2018 and felt the work should be shared nationally through public television. "ALL IS CALM reminds us through words, music and beautifully choreographed storytelling that when all is chaotic and it appears "the center will not hold," it is still possible to find a connection to our shared humanity," shares Harrison.

All is Calm has toured the United States for ten seasons, reaching more than 50 cities playing prestigious venues such as The Kennedy Center (Washington, D.C.), Cal Performances (Berkeley, CA) and the Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York). The work has also been licensed and performed by theater companies, opera companies, and choruses in 30 different states, Canada, and Australia.

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 is a Theater Latté Da production in association with WNET. Written and directed by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements and music direction by Erick Lichte. Additional vocal arrangements by Timothy C. Takach. The production is produced by Theater Latté Da and directed for television by W. J. Lazerus with executive producers Laura Little and W. J. Lazerus. Original production funding for All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Photo credit: Dan Norman

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You