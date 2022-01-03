The Stephen Sondheim Songbook Comes to Lakeshore Players Hanifl Performing Arts Center

From 2011 through 2017, the award-winning series Broadway Songbook played to large crowds at The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts and other venues around the country. Since then, loyal supporters have asked, "when is the Songbook coming back?" And the answer is now! The Songbook is back, with a new name and an expanded concept.

The Songbook Experience builds on the series' original model with virtual and live performances of all popular music styles.

On February 5th and 6th, 2022, Songbook Live! The Stephen Sondheim Songbook, featuring Award-Winning, Twin Cities-based singers and musicians will be hosted by Lakeshore Players at Hanifl Performing Arts Center in White Bear Lake.

The series is created and hosted by James A. Rocco, who said, "I love to bring together expert performers, to sing their favorite songs sharing with audiences why we feel these songs are so extraordinary."

The Songbooks are always a dynamic mix of information and knockout performances that paint a personal portrait of the people who create your favorite music. That's why Minnesota Monthly called the Songbook a "Best Bet!"

Save the date for The Stephen Sondheim Songbook, Live & On Stage for two performances - Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 7:30 and Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 2:30 at Lakeshore Players Theatre, Hanifl Performing Arts Center, 4941 Long Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN.

Tickets go on sale January 6, 2022 and are available by phone at 651.478.7427 online at https://www.lakeshoreplayers.org/ or by email: tickets@lakeshoreplayers.org.