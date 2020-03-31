The Brave New Workshop Proves Laughter Is Contagious, Even From A Distance

From the Vietnam War, to the 2008 recession, the Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre has been finding innovative ways to keep audiences laughing for more than six decades, and the current pandemic is no different! On March 13th the theatre announced that it would be following state and federal guidelines and canceling all live classes, performances and events until it was safe to re-open.

The inventive troupe quickly announced the premiere of a new weekly series; The Brave New Workshop Goes VIRAL. The series promises to bring all-new original episodes filled with humor, storytelling, and exclusive interviews LIVE every Saturday Night at 8 pm Central Time, viewable on Facebook Live and at www.bravenewworkshop.com.

The new VIRAL digital series premiered to more than five thousand fans Saturday, March 21st, with BNW Artistic Director Caleb McEwen's one-man show All the Times I Should Have Died. McEwen shared stories about his many misadventures and run-ins with death. McEwen joked that performing remotely for an audience he couldn't hear or see was one of the "weirdest experiences of his career," but devoted BNW fans flooded the stream with positive comments thanking McEwen for sharing his talents during the pandemic. "Great storytelling! You took me far away from reality and I could picture myself going along on your adventures! Thanks for the comic relief!"

In the second live episode, McEwen and BNW crowd favorite and veteran performer Lauren Anderson performed a virtual, live improv show, with each actor sequestered in their own house due to the recently implemented "Stay at Home" mandate. The experienced duo, who have been performing together for nearly 20 years, created an intimate downtown theatre experience for over three thousand virtual fans. One fan-favorite improvisational sketch from the night featured McEwen as a news anchor interviewing various experts on virus's effect on people's ability to get proper haircuts. Anderson masterfully transformed into various ill- coiffed characters with the help of small but on-point costume pieces and props.

The Brave New Workshop Goes VIRAL is the first reoccurring live digital series from the historic comedy theatre. Each episode will be filled with exclusive interviews, original comedy and other Brave New Workshop surprises to help audiences continue laughing together - from a distance of course.

Learn about the series and upcoming episodes on Facebook (@bravenewworkshop) or at www.bravenewworkshop.com.





