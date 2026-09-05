TWELVE KINDS OF ICE Announces Cast and Creative Team At Children’s Theatre Company

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Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) has announced the complete cast and creative team for the world premiere musical Twelve Kinds of Ice, based on the book by Ellen Bryan Obed. Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Ben Steinfeld.

Twelve Kinds of Ice will be directed by CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine†. Twelve Kinds of Ice will run from October 13- November 22, 2026, on the Cargill Stage. Opening night is Friday, October 16, 2026, at 7pm. Justin D. Cook will serve as music director.

“Twelve Kinds of Ice trusts young audiences with emotional depth in a way that feels both rare and necessary,” said director Rick Dildine. “It’s a story about grief, friendship, and the quiet ways we find our way back to one another. At CTC, we believe young people deserve work that meets them with honesty and artistry, and this piece is a powerful example of how intimate, human storytelling can resonate on a national stage.”

“I couldn't be more thrilled that Twelve Kinds of Ice will have its premier at CTC,” said writer Ben Steinfeld. “It is the perfect theater for this show, and I'm so grateful that my old friend, Rick Dildine, will be at the helm. I can't wait for audiences to experience the gentle journey and musical magic of this story.”

Glide through the ever-shifting magic of winter as Ellen recalls childhood memories of icy adventures with her loving father. In this world premiere musical, cold temperatures and warm hearts unite to tell a tender story that takes us from spotting the first glaze of ice to building an ice rink and hosting skating shows, hockey games, and moonlit solos. Watch in awe as ice freezes before your very eyes, then melts your heart.

Twelve Kinds of Ice is a world premiere musical, the first of two in CTC’s upcoming 2026-2027 season. It will be followed by Princess Kay of the Milky Way (February 23-April 4, 2027). Over 200 new plays and musicals have been developed at CTC, including A Year with Frog and Toad, which premiered at CTC before transferring to Broadway and receiving 3 Tony Award nominations. Following its world premiere engagement in Minneapolis, Twelve Kinds of Ice will play at Seattle Children's Theatre (January 28-February 14, 2027). New works such as Twelve Kinds of Ice are crafted from the ground up through a rigorous process of readings, workshops, revisions, and - finally - a full production onstage at CTC.

CTC's world premiere production of Twelve Kinds of Ice features multiple artists making their CTC debut, including Ben Steinfeld (book, music, and lyrics), and Katherine Fried* (Ellen/Young Ellen). Melanie Chen Cole^ (sound designer) returns to CTC and has recently joined CTC's new Core Company.

The cast of Twelve Kinds of Ice includes Katherine Fried* as Ellen/Young Ellen and John-Michael Zuerlein* as Dad. The understudies for Twelve Kinds of Ice are Anna Schloerb (Ellen/Young Ellen) and Neal Beckman (Dad).

In addition to Mr. Steinfeld, Mr. Dildine†, and Mr. Cook, the creative team and production staff for Twelve Kinds of Ice includes Michael McGarty (scenic designer), Sarah Bahr^ (Costume Designer), Marcus Dilliard^ (lighting designer), Melanie Chen Cole^ (sound designer, member of CTC Core Company), Lori Lundquist* (stage manager), Meghan Gaffney* (assistant stage manager/stage manager), Austin Schoenfelder* (assistant stage manager), and Jada B. Smith (stage management fellow).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

†Member of SDC, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a national theatrical labor union.

^Member of the United Scenic Artists, Local 829.

Tickets may be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/twelve or by calling the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $25. School groups interested in attending Twelve Kinds of Ice can contact schools@childrenstheatre.org for more information. Twelve Kinds of Ice has a run time of 1 hour with no intermission. This production is recommended for ages 10 and up. Lap passes are available for children 3 years and younger.

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