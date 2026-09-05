 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

TWELVE KINDS OF ICE Announces Cast and Creative Team At Children’s Theatre Company

Performances will take place October 13 - November 22.

By:
TWELVE KINDS OF ICE Announces Cast and Creative Team At Children’s Theatre Company

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC)  has announced  the  complete cast and creative team for the world premiere musical Twelve Kinds of Ice, based on the  book by Ellen Bryan Obed. Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Ben Steinfeld.

Twelve Kinds of Ice will be directed by CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine†. Twelve Kinds of Ice will run from October 13- November 22, 2026, on the Cargill Stage. Opening night is Friday, October 16, 2026, at 7pm. Justin  D. Cook will serve as music director. 

“Twelve Kinds of Ice trusts young audiences with emotional depth in a way that feels both rare and  necessary,” said director Rick Dildine. “It’s a story about grief, friendship, and the quiet ways we  find our way back to one another. At CTC, we believe young people deserve work that meets them  with honesty and artistry, and this piece is a powerful example of how intimate, human  storytelling can resonate on a national stage.” 

“I couldn't be more thrilled that Twelve Kinds of Ice will have its premier at CTC,” said writer Ben  Steinfeld. “It is the perfect theater for this show, and I'm so grateful that my old friend, Rick  Dildine, will be at the helm. I can't wait for audiences to experience the gentle journey and  musical magic of this story.” 

Glide through the ever-shifting magic of winter as Ellen recalls childhood memories of icy  adventures with her loving father. In this world premiere musical, cold temperatures and warm  hearts unite to tell a tender story that takes us from spotting the first glaze of ice to building an ice  rink and hosting skating shows, hockey games, and moonlit solos. Watch in awe as ice freezes  before your very eyes, then melts your heart. 

Twelve Kinds of Ice is a world premiere musical, the first of two in CTC’s upcoming 2026-2027  season. It will be followed by Princess Kay of the Milky Way (February 23-April 4, 2027). Over 200  new plays and musicals have been developed at CTC, including A Year with Frog and Toad, which  premiered at CTC before transferring to Broadway and receiving 3 Tony Award nominations.  Following its world premiere engagement in Minneapolis, Twelve Kinds of Ice will play at Seattle  Children's Theatre (January 28-February 14, 2027). New works such as Twelve Kinds of Ice are crafted from the ground up through a rigorous process of readings, workshops, revisions, and - finally - a full production onstage at CTC. 

CTC's world premiere production of Twelve Kinds of Ice features multiple artists making their CTC  debut, including Ben Steinfeld (book, music, and lyrics), and Katherine Fried* (Ellen/Young Ellen).  Melanie Chen Cole^ (sound designer) returns to CTC and has recently joined CTC's new Core  Company. 

The cast of Twelve Kinds of Ice includes Katherine Fried* as Ellen/Young Ellen and John-Michael  Zuerlein* as Dad.  The understudies for Twelve Kinds of Ice are Anna Schloerb (Ellen/Young Ellen) and Neal Beckman (Dad).  

In addition to Mr. Steinfeld, Mr. Dildine†, and Mr. Cook, the creative team and production staff for  Twelve Kinds of Ice includes Michael McGarty (scenic designer), Sarah Bahr^ (Costume Designer),  Marcus Dilliard^ (lighting designer), Melanie Chen Cole^ (sound designer, member of CTC Core  Company), Lori Lundquist* (stage manager), Meghan Gaffney* (assistant stage manager/stage  manager), Austin Schoenfelder* (assistant stage manager), and Jada B. Smith (stage management  fellow).  

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers. 
†Member of SDC, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a national theatrical labor  union.  
^Member of the United Scenic Artists, Local 829.  

Tickets may be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/twelve or by calling the Ticket Office at  612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $25. School groups interested in attending Twelve Kinds of Ice can contact  schools@childrenstheatre.org for more information.  Twelve Kinds of Ice has a run time of 1 hour with no intermission. This production is recommended for ages 10 and up. Lap passes are available for children 3  years and younger. 

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS

Dirty Dancing: The Musical in Minneapolis / St. Paul Dirty Dancing: The Musical
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (8/12-9/06)
Student Matinee: Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE Featuring TU Dance in Minneapolis / St. Paul Student Matinee: Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE Featuring TU Dance
Northrop (10/02-10/30)
The Taming in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Taming
Yellow Tree Theatre (10/09-11/01)
Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE in Minneapolis / St. Paul Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE
State Theatre (9/20-9/20)
Student Matinee: Complexions Contemporary Ballet in Minneapolis / St. Paul Student Matinee: Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Northrop (3/19-3/19)
The Playwright Festival in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Playwright Festival
Yellow Tree Theatre (5/22-6/06)
Cirque Dreams Holidaze in Minneapolis / St. Paul Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Orpheum Theatre (12/22-12/24)
Hadestown in Minneapolis / St. Paul Hadestown
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Auditorium (10/19-10/19)
Mamma Mia! in Minneapolis / St. Paul Mamma Mia!
Orhpeum Theatre (9/15-9/20)
Pinocchio in Minneapolis / St. Paul Pinocchio
Children's Theatre Company (9/08-10/18)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You