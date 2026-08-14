Video: Guthrie Theater Shares Performance Clip From PRIVATE LIVES

NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Guthrie Theater has posted a performance clip from its production of PRIVATE LIVES, offering a glimpse of the onstage chemistry between the play's warring former spouses. The excerpt captures the moment insults and old feelings collide, a hallmark of Noël Coward's script that has kept the comedy in regular rotation on stages for decades.

PRIVATE LIVES follows Elyot and Amanda, a divorced couple who split five years earlier after a relationship too volatile to sustain. Each has since remarried, and the two discover they are honeymooning at the same hotel with their new spouses, Sibyl and Victor, setting off a chain of insults, sparks and complications as everyone gets pulled into the emotional fallout. The Guthrie describes the piece simply as a quick-witted comedy of former lovers forced to follow their hearts.

The production is running on the Guthrie's Wurtele Thrust Stage through August 23, 2026. The Guthrie previously released other video content tied to the run, including remarks from director David Ivers on the play's title and his approach to Coward's brand of British comedy.

For more on the production's origins, the Guthrie earlier shared first look footage of PRIVATE LIVES, giving audiences an early glimpse of the cast before the show opened.

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...