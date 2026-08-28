Review: BONNIE RAITT LIVE 2026 at Grandstand Stage

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Bonnie Raitt returned to the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Thursday night, and the crowd was definitely happy to have her back.

Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen opened the show with a mix of blues, funk and soul. Cleary was great on piano, and the New Orleans sound was a good way to start the night. He and Raitt have worked together before, so having him there made sense and fit well with the rest of the show.

When Raitt came out, she didn't need a lot happening around her. The stage was pretty simple, and I actually liked that. The focus stayed on her, the band and the music.

I really enjoyed watching her play guitar. I've obviously heard Bonnie Raitt's music before, but seeing her play live is different. Her slide guitar sounded great, and there were times when I found myself just watching her hands and how easily she played.

"Thing Called Love," "Right Down the Line" and "Something to Talk About" were some of my favorites from the night. You could hear the crowd singing along when "Something to Talk About" started.

She also included newer music like "Just Like That," which I was glad to hear. The show wasn't just about playing the songs everyone already knows.

One moment that really stood out was when Raitt talked about her late brother, Steve, who lived in Minnesota for many years. She dedicated a song to him, and it was easy to see that Minnesota still holds a special place for her because of that connection. It was a really nice and personal moment in the middle of the show.

Cleary came back out later to play with Raitt, which was fun after seeing him open the night. The two seemed completely comfortable playing together.

Raitt was also funny when she talked to the crowd. She seemed relaxed and genuinely happy to be there, and I liked hearing her talk between songs instead of just moving straight through the set.

This wasn't one of those concerts with dancers, costume changes, fire or a huge production happening behind the artist. It didn't need any of that. The music was enough.

Bonnie Raitt sounded great, her guitar playing was incredible, and it was just fun getting to see someone who has been doing this for so long still clearly enjoying being onstage.

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