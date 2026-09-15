THIS IS MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA Sets 2026-27 Broadcast and Livestream Season

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This Is Minnesota Orchestra will return for a sixth consecutive year with four Minnesota Orchestra concerts broadcast live on Minnesota PBS and streamed on the Orchestra's YouTube channel during the 2026-27 season.

The Upper Midwest Emmy Award-winning series will launch November 6 with Music Director Thomas Søndergård conducting a program featuring Sibelius' Second Symphony and pianist Jon Kimura Parker performing Anders Hillborg's Piano Concerto No. 2 as part of the Orchestra's Nordic Soundscapes festival.

Each broadcast originates from the Lindahl Auditorium at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis and features an audio mix from YourClassical MPR, along with artist interviews and behind-the-scenes segments. The concerts are also livestreamed on YouTube and subsequently made available for free on-demand viewing.

"We bring viewers straight into the live concert experience—giving them a unique view of what is happening onstage, backstage and in the lives of the performers," Minnesota Orchestra Director of Broadcasts and Digital Initiatives Ashleigh Rowe said. "Our aim is to open access to the music, the musicians and Orchestra Hall itself to as many people as possible."

Søndergård, Parker and Sibelius – November 6, 2026

Søndergård will conduct the season's first broadcast, with Jon Kimura Parker as piano soloist and Brian Newhouse as broadcast host.

The program features selections from Grieg's Norwegian Dances, Hillborg's Piano Concerto No. 2, MAX Concerto, and Sibelius' Symphony No. 2.

Lintu Conducts Tchaikovsky and Corigliano – January 22, 2027

Hannu Lintu will conduct violinist Sergey Khachatryan in Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, followed by Corigliano's Symphony No. 1. Sarah Hicks will serve as broadcast host.

Bihlmaier Conducts Beethoven No. 7 – April 9, 2027

Conductor Anja Bihlmaier and violinist Veronika Eberle will join the Orchestra for a program featuring Wagner's Overture to Tannhäuser, Hartmann's Concerto funebre and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7. Ariana Kim will host the broadcast.

Søndergård Conducts Gershwin and Marsalis – May 14, 2027

Søndergård will return for the final broadcast of the season, featuring pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason and broadcast host Brian Newhouse.

The program includes Carlos Simon's Hellfighters' Blues, Gershwin's Concerto in F and Wynton Marsalis' Concerto for Orchestra.

About This Is Minnesota Orchestra

This Is Minnesota Orchestra debuted on Minnesota PBS in 2020 as a way for the Orchestra to continue sharing performances during the pandemic. Since then, more than 50 two-hour performances have been produced for the series.

The concerts can be viewed live on Minnesota PBS and the Minnesota Orchestra's YouTube channel on designated broadcast dates. Performances are subsequently made available for free on-demand viewing on YouTube.



Photo Credit: Travis Anderson

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