THE LEGEND OF KORRA IN CONCERT Will Come to the Orpheum

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Following the worldwide success of Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert, Paramount, GEA Live and Senbla have announced The Legend of Korra In Concert, a new live-to-picture orchestral experience that brings the acclaimed animated series to life on stage, combining live music with cinematic visuals. Hennepin Arts is excited to share that the tour will come to Minneapolis on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave.).

The U.S. tour will visit more than 20 cities and launch in Omaha on Jan. 10, 2027, concurrent with a European leg to 10 cities beginning Jan. 31. The tour coincides with the 15th anniversary of The Legend of Korra, which premiered on Nickelodeon in 2012.

The Legend of Korra In Concert comes from the producers of global touring sensations Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert and Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour, which together have sold more than a half million tickets across more than 25 countries, and established the franchise as one of the most successful live-to-film, animated concert tours in the world.

The new production invites fans to experience Korra's world through a live symphonic performance synchronized with HD projections of memorable scenes from the series in chronological order. The story’s dynamic action and emotional storytelling merge with a score featuring classical orchestration and jazz, electronic, and world music influences. Emmy Award-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman's genre-defying compositions reflect the series' more modern setting and complex themes. Fans will also have access to exclusive tour merchandise available only at tour venues.

“The music of The Legend of Korra explores a very different emotional and musical landscape than Avatar: The Last Airbender, blending orchestral, jazz, and electronic influences to reflect Korra’s more modern world,” says Zuckerman. “Hearing that score performed live brings a new level of energy to the music, and allows audiences to experience the story in a completely different way.”

“Seeing the global response to Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert has been incredibly rewarding. The connection audiences have with this music and these stories is something you can feel in the room,” say Floris Douwes, Producer and Managing Director at GEA Live and Ollie Rosenblatt, CEO at Senbla. “That experience made it clear there was a real appetite for more, and The Legend of Korra In Concert felt like the natural next step. There is strong crossover appeal with the Avatar franchise, yet it has its own tone and musical identity.”

“As the Avatar Legends universe continues to evolve, we’re focused on creating experiences that are as bold and immersive as the stories themselves,” says Marie Marks, SVP, Head of Global Experiences, Paramount. “The Legend of Korra In Concert invites fans to step inside Korra’s world through powerful live music, bringing the story off the screen and into a dynamic, unforgettable adventure for audiences around the world.”

Since its debut, The Legend of Korra has remained a favorite among fans of the Avatar Legends universe, expanding the franchise with new characters and deeper mythology. With global interest in the Avatar franchise reignited by recent and upcoming Avatar Studios' animated projects — including Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender now streaming on Paramount+, and Avatar: Seven Havens — The Legend of Korra In Concert arrives in time to capture a new wave of excitement and nostalgia.

The Legend of Korra follows a powerful young hero who can control the elements, as she journeys to a bustling city to begin her airbending training and protect it from crime and growing rebellion. Set 70 years after Avatar: The Last Airbender, the action-packed series is available to stream on Paramount+.

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