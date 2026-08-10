Hennepin Arts to Expand Orpheum Theatre With Nearly $6 Million Renovation

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Hennepin Arts has announced the transformation of its 900 Hennepin building into an extension of the historic Orpheum Theatre. The renovation is the first major investment in the organization's long-term vision for the Hennepin Theatre District and represents the initial step in strengthening one of downtown Minneapolis' most iconic destinations.

The nearly $6 million project dramatically expands the Orpheum Theatre experience into the adjacent building, introducing more than 20 new lobby-level restrooms for all guests, expanded gathering spaces, a new Lexus Lounge for eligible donors, premium amenities and improved circulation throughout the theater complex. More importantly, it marks the first visible step toward a broader initiative to strengthen the District through thoughtful investment, historic preservation, vibrant programming and collaborative partnerships.

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment as organizations across downtown Minneapolis work together to strengthen the city's cultural core and create new reasons for people to live, work and gather downtown.

For the last year, Hennepin Arts has worked alongside public, private and nonprofit partners to develop a long-term vision throughout the District. That vision is now taking shape through projects that enhance the guest experience at the Orpheum while encouraging continued growth and revitalization throughout downtown Minneapolis.

“The Hennepin Theatre District has always been one of Minneapolis' greatest cultural assets,” said Andrea Mokros, interim president/CEO of Hennepin Arts. “This investment reflects our belief that arts and culture will continue to play a leading role in the future of downtown. By improving the way people experience our theaters today, we're laying the foundation for an even more vibrant district tomorrow.”

As a non-profit organization, Hennepin Arts relies on the generosity of donors, foundations, corporate partners and the community to preserve its historic theaters and protect their future. To help launch this transformational effort, an anonymous donor has established a leadership challenge gift that will match new contributions, creating an opportunity for supporters to double the impact of their generosity while helping accelerate the next phase of improvements.

“A vibrant arts district is about more than what happens on stage. Great cities need places that bring people together, and the Hennepin Theatre District has long played that role in Minneapolis,” said Angie O'Leary, Head of Wealth Strategies and Solutions, RBC Wealth Management – U.S. “We're proud to support a vision for a welcoming District where arts and culture strengthen our community and inspire generations to come.”

"This ambitious effort reflects a growing belief that when arts, culture and public gathering spaces thrive, downtown Minneapolis thrives alongside them," said Mokros.

Beginning in winter 2026, guests will enjoy an expanded Orpheum Theatre that stretches beyond its historic footprint into 900 Hennepin.

Improvements include:

More than 20 new lobby-level restrooms for all guests

A dramatically expanded lobby connecting the Orpheum and 900 Hennepin

Comfortable gathering spaces designed for guests to arrive early, linger longer and enjoy the surrounding District

Additional bars and concession locations

New arrival technology for faster guest arrival and entry

A new Lexus Lounge with premium amenities for eligible donors

Together, these enhancements create a more welcoming, accessible and seamless experience while preparing the Orpheum for decades to come.

While the renovation begins with one building, its purpose extends far beyond the Orpheum. The District initiative envisions a stronger, more connected corridor where historic theaters, businesses, restaurants, public art and gathering spaces work together to create an unmistakable destination in the heart of Minneapolis.

Rather than being defined by a single project, the District will evolve through many visible improvements over time, each building upon the last.

“Downtown Minneapolis succeeds when organizations mobilize behind a shared vision,” said Adam Duininck, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council. “Reinvesting in key properties creates a better experience for visitors, supports nearby businesses, and adds to the momentum taking shape across the Hennepin Theatre District. We are grateful for their partnership and commitment to downtown.”

The future of the Hennepin Theatre District is already being shaped not only through construction, but through the experiences Hennepin Arts creates downtown every day. Each year more than half a million guests visit the organization's historic theaters for Broadway performances, concerts, comedy shows, educational programming and community events.

Hennepin Arts activates the District year-round through programs including Spotlight Showcase, high school theater workshops, workforce development programs, hosting community and civic events, sensory-friendly performances and the new Summer Showtunes celebration. Together, these community initiatives create meaningful opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to experience the arts while making downtown Minneapolis a more vibrant place.

The renovation of 900 Hennepin is only the beginning. As additional partners join the effort and new opportunities emerge, the District will continue to evolve through thoughtful improvements, vibrant programming and collaborative partnerships. Each step forward builds on this momentum, bringing the District closer to becoming one of the nation's premier arts and entertainment destinations.

Hennepin Arts drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres — Orpheum, State and Pantages — and the Dudley Riggs Theatre light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Arts is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinArts.org.

This activity is made possible by voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

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