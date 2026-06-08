THE GREAT GATBSY Tour Cancels Minneapolis Performance Mid-Show Due to Technical Difficulties

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The second to last Minneapolis performance of The Great Gatsby was cancelled mid-performance on Sunday, June 7 due to technical difficulties, The Minnesota Star Tribune reports. The matinee performance was halted just minutes into the show, but the issue was able to be resolved and the evening performance went on as planned.

“They’d only gotten through two or three numbers when, boom, the show stopped,” said audience member Mary Ellen Hennessey. “There was an announcement of technical difficulties. We waited for a while, then the show started and stopped again.”

Affected customers will receive refunds, according to theater officials, and they can expect the refunds within two to three weeks.

A notice shared by Ticketmaster read, “We’ll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase … It should appear on your account within 14-21 days.”

Read the original story on The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Read our review of The Great Gatsby at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis here.

Set in the Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life across North American stages, with a grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

THE GREAT GATSBY features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan, and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.

The tour currently features Jake David Smith as Jay Gatsby, and Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan, Joshua Grosso as Nick Carraway, Leanne Robinson as Jordan Baker, Lila Coogan as Myrtle Wilson, Will Branner as Tom Buchanan, Tally Sessions as George Wilson, and Edward Staudenmayer as Meyer Wolfsheim.

The company features ensemble members, D'Marreon Alexander, William Bishop, Justin Scott Brown, Kyle Caress, Valeria Ceballos, Anna Gassett, Joann Gilliam, Rosie Granito, Josiah Hicks, Nina Michael Howland, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Kurt Kemper, Joi D. McCoy, Charlotte McKinley, Macy McKown, Tim Quartier, Alli Sutton, Dee Tomasetta, Ryan Vogt, and Shai Yammanee.

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