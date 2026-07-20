Interview: Ethan Kirschbaum of WICKED at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

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Ethan Kirschbaum as Fiyero in the national

tour of Wicked. Photo by Joan Marcus

For more than 20 years, Wicked has remained one of Broadway's most enduring musicals, bringing audiences back to the world of Oz through the untold story of Elphaba and Glinda. The North American tour is currently playing at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre through August 9, 2026.

Ethan Kirschbaum stars as Prince Fiyero, the carefree royal whose journey becomes one of the show's most compelling storylines. We caught up with Ethan to talk about performing a role he's dreamed of playing, his favorite moments on stage, what he hopes audiences take away from the show, and what he's enjoying about his time in the Twin Cities.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of this production?

Wicked is such an iconic show, and Fiyero has been a dream role of mine for years. Wicked was also the very first show I ever saw on Broadway in New York, so getting to be part of it now feels like an incredible full-circle moment. Performing these iconic songs every night—songs that have become such a part of our culture—is truly magical. It's no surprise that Wicked has remained beloved for so many years.

What do you enjoy most about your role in this production?

At the beginning of the show, Fiyero has such a carefree, fun-loving outlook. His whole philosophy is about enjoying life and not taking anything too seriously. As he says, "Nothing matters"... except knowing that nothing matters.

Getting to lean into that side of my own personality every night is so much fun. And, of course, getting to play a prince is pretty dang cool too!

What I love most, though, is Fiyero's journey. He experiences such meaningful growth over the course of the show. I won't give too much away, but it's incredibly rewarding to explore that range as an actor.

What is your favorite song in this production?

Defying Gravity is hard to beat! But What Is This Feeling? is a very close second.

What is your favorite moment in this production?

No question—performing Dancing Through Life. It's my big showstopping number, and it's an absolute blast getting to share that high-energy moment with such an incredible cast every night.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production?

One of the things that makes Wicked so special is that it explores timeless themes like friendship, acceptance, staying true to yourself, and standing up for what's right—even when it isn't the popular choice. I hope audiences leave the theater with a greater sense of empathy for others and a deeper appreciation for the people they care about most.

Have you been to Minnesota before? While you're here, are there any favorite places you've checked out or are planning to?

I have, but it's been quite a few years! I already spent a day exploring the Mall of America, which was a lot of fun. Now I'm on my usual mission to find the best local food in town—that's always my favorite part of touring. So if you've got any recommendations, send them my way!

Thank you Ethan for your time! We're glad to have you here!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

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