Review: THE COTTAGE at Gremlin Theatre

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Sandy Rustin's The Cottage tips its hat to the drawing-room comedies of Noël Coward while giving the genre a fresh spin. Set in an English country cottage in 1923, the story begins with Sylvia's decision to tell both her husband and her lover's wife about her affair. It's a simple enough premise, but nothing unfolds as planned. Every new arrival brings another secret, another misunderstanding, and another surprise, sending the story in directions that are increasingly absurd and consistently funny.

Director Brian Balcom understands that farce is all about timing. He keeps the action moving at a brisk pace while allowing each revelation to land before the next complication appears. The comedy grows naturally from the characters and their increasingly desperate attempts to maintain control of situations that have long since slipped out of their hands.

Sarah Malfara gives Sylvia both poise and determination. What first appears to be a woman trapped by convention gradually reveals someone far more self-assured than anyone expects. Malfara handles that evolution with ease, finding both the humor and the heart in the role.

Sasha Andreev makes Beau effortlessly charming, a man whose confidence slowly erodes as the carefully constructed world around him begins to collapse. His chemistry with the cast keeps the relationships believable, even as the circumstances become delightfully outrageous.

Corey DiNardo brings understated humor to Clarke, grounding the comedy with measured reactions that often prove just as funny as the larger comic moments. His performance captures the proper restraint of the period without becoming stiff.

Shana Eisenberg gives Marjorie quiet intelligence and composure, revealing new layers as the story unfolds. Rather than simply reacting to events, she becomes an active participant in the chaos, making the character all the more engaging.

Mira Davis brings welcome energy to Dierdre, making every entrance feel like another spark thrown onto an already blazing fire. Her comic instincts and fearless delivery keep the audience anticipating what she'll do next.

Chance Carroll rounds out the cast as Richard, whose arrival changes the direction of the evening in unexpected ways. Carroll handles the role with confidence, delivering some of the night's strongest laughs while never losing sight of the character beneath the comedy.

The six actors work together with impressive precision. Successful farce depends on trust, timing, and absolute commitment, and this ensemble delivers on all three. Every interruption, misplaced assumption, and perfectly timed entrance builds naturally toward the play's increasingly outrageous conclusion.

While The Cottage borrows freely from classic British comedies, Rustin isn't interested in recreating them. Instead, she uses familiar conventions to explore modern ideas about marriage, honesty, identity, and independence without sacrificing the wit that makes the genre so enduring.

Gremlin Theatre has found the right balance between honoring the traditions of classic farce and letting Rustin's modern voice come through. The cast works as a true ensemble, Brian Balcom keeps the comedy moving at just the right pace, and the evening never loses sight of its purpose—to entertain.

For anyone who enjoys quick wit, tangled relationships, and the controlled chaos that only a well-executed farce can deliver, The Cottage is an easy recommendation. Whether you're a longtime fan of Noël Coward-inspired comedies or simply looking for a funny night at the theater, there's plenty to enjoy. The laughs come often, the performances are consistently strong, and Gremlin Theatre reminds us that a well-crafted comedy never goes out of style.

All photos are by Alyssa Kristine Photography

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