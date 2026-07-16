Review: CRUEL INTENTIONS THE 90'S MUSICAL at Mixfit Theatre

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The late '90s gave us no shortage of teen dramas, but few have remained as deliciously watchable as Cruel Intentions. Mixfit Theatre's production of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical, playing through July 24 at LUSH Lounge & Theater, captures the film's blend of privilege, manipulation, and guilty-pleasure nostalgia without trying to update what already works.

Set among New York City's wealthy elite, the story follows step-siblings Kathryn Merteuil and Sebastian Valmont, who treat seduction like a competitive sport. Their latest wager seems like just another game until Sebastian meets Annette, a young woman whose sincerity begins to chip away at the persona he's spent years perfecting. Around them, friendships unravel, reputations crumble, and nobody escapes untouched.

Hope Nordquist makes an imposing Kathryn. Every entrance carries confidence, and every line lands with purpose. Kathryn is controlling, calculating, and unapologetically cruel, but Nordquist never lets her become a cartoon villain. There's intelligence behind every move, making her all the more dangerous.

Kaz Fawkes gives Sebastian enough swagger to sell the character's reputation while allowing flashes of uncertainty to surface as the story unfolds. His scenes with Lux Mortenson provide the show's emotional weight. Mortenson's Annette is grounded and sincere, giving the audience someone to root for amid all the deception.

Waverly McCollum finds plenty of laughs as Cecile, balancing innocence with impeccable comic timing. Lewis Youngren, Alex Link, and Ninchai Nok-Chiclana each make strong impressions in supporting roles, and Jack Stub handles multiple assignments with confidence.

Director Aubergine Peach trusts the material. Rather than leaning too heavily into parody, the production lets the humor grow naturally from the characters and the situations they create. That choice allows the emotional turns to carry more impact when they arrive.

Of course, the soundtrack is one of the biggest draws. Built around recognizable '90s hits, the songs become more than nostalgic callbacks. They move the story forward while reminding the audience why this music continues to resonate decades later. The live band, under the direction of Natalie McComas, keeps the momentum high throughout the evening.

The production team creates a polished presentation without overwhelming the intimate venue. Samantha Rei's costumes establish each character clearly while nodding to the era that inspired the show. Jak Blythe's lighting shifts smoothly between playful and dramatic moments, while Lea Buettner's sound design keeps vocals clear and balanced. Rob Mallo's makeup complements the polished look of the cast, Hannah Halvorson's intimacy coordination supports the relationships onstage with care and intention, and Christine Powers keeps the production running seamlessly behind the scenes.

LUSH Lounge & Theater is a natural fit for this production, you should go see it!

For more ticket and information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are courtesy of Misfit Theatre

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