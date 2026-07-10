Review: WICKED at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

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Some musicals become popular because of a great score. Others last because they tell a story that audiences continue to connect with long after the curtain falls. Wicked has managed to do both. The National Tour’s stop at Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre, running through August 9, proves that the story of Elphaba and Glinda still has plenty of power, humor, and heart.

From the moment Aline Mayagoitia steps onstage as Elphaba, it is clear that this is a role built around more than just a powerhouse voice. Mayagoitia brings a thoughtful and emotional approach to the character, showing Elphaba as someone who is intelligent, passionate, and often caught between doing what is right and finding where she belongs. Her performance of “Defying Gravity” is the kind of theatrical moment audiences come hoping to experience, combining vocal strength with the emotional weight behind the song.

Claudia Bennett’s Glinda provides a wonderful contrast. She brings the character’s humor and sparkle to life, especially during the crowd-pleasing “Popular,” but she also captures Glinda’s growth as she begins to understand the complicated world around her. The friendship between Glinda and Elphaba remains the heart of the musical, and the chemistry between Bennett and Mayagoitia makes that relationship believable.

The supporting performances help keep the production strong from beginning to end. Tom McGowan gives the Wizard a charming surface while revealing the character’s flaws underneath. Susan Cella commands the stage as Madame Morrible, bringing a polished confidence to a character whose intentions become increasingly questionable. Ethan Kirschbaum brings energy and sincerity to Fiyero, making his character’s transformation feel earned.

Pablo Laucerica’s Boq adds warmth and vulnerability, while Cristina Sastre gives Nessarose emotional complexity. Drew McVety brings compassion and humor to Doctor Dillamond, reminding audiences of the musical’s deeper themes surrounding acceptance and discrimination.

The ensemble deserves credit for keeping the world of Oz alive with impressive precision and enthusiasm. The production moves smoothly through large musical numbers, quick scene changes, and elaborate choreography, creating the kind of theatrical experience that makes Wicked such a favorite for audiences of all ages.

Of course, one of the pleasures of seeing Wicked is experiencing its unforgettable design. The massive clockwork set, colorful costumes, dramatic lighting, and signature effects continue to impress. The production has the scale of a major Broadway musical while maintaining the emotional connection that keeps audiences invested in the characters.

Stephen Schwartz’s score remains the show’s greatest strength. Songs such as “The Wizard and I,” “Popular,” “No Good Deed,” and “For Good” work because they are not simply memorable tunes—they reveal who these characters are and what they are willing to sacrifice. More than two decades after the musical’s debut, those moments still land.

At its core, Wicked is about the stories people tell about one another and the danger of accepting those stories without question. Its themes of friendship, identity, and standing up for what you believe in continue to feel relevant, which is why audiences keep returning to Oz.

The Minneapolis engagement of the National Tour offers everything fans expect from Wicked: impressive performances, unforgettable music, and a reminder of why this musical has remained a favorite for so many years. Whether it is your first visit to Oz or a return trip, this production delivers a thoroughly enjoyable night of theatre.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are by Joan Marcus