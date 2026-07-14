THE HOBBIT Outdoor Performance to be Presented at The Zephyr Theatre

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The Zephyr Theatre will present its summer open-air production of the beloved tale of The Hobbit, to be staged at Aamodt’s Apple Farm & Saint Croix Vineyard in Stillwater. This outdoor show invites audiences into the story of Bilbo Baggins, who would much rather be sitting in his cozy Hobbit Hole with a cup of tea and a plate of bacon and eggs. But when the Wizard Gandalf arrives at his door, the Hobbit is swept into a magical adventure filled with unexpected friendships, daring quests and unforgettable encounters.

The Hobbit, directed by Zephyr artistic director Reed Sigmund, follows the successful run of last summer’s Robin Hood in the same location, and features many of the same cast members, including Grace Hillmyer (Bilbo Baggins), Antonisia Collins (Gandalf, Bombur, Elven Queen), Brandon Brooks (Thorin Oakenshield), Jeffrey Nolan (Kili, Troll, Goblin, Gollum, Spider, Smaug). New this year is Anya Naylor (Balin, Troll, Goblin, Bard of Dale).

Guests are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy the scenic setting before the performance begins. The show runs approximately 90 minutes. Parking is free. Food from Aamodt’s, wine and cider from Saint Croix Vineyard and Thor’s Hard Cider will be available for purchase on-site prior to showtime.

The show runs from July 23–26 and July 30–August 2. Evening showtimes are at 7 p.m. on July 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 and Aug. 1; and 2 p.m. matinee performances are available July 26 and Aug. 2. Chair seating (limited, reserved) is $40 and bring-your-own-chair is $35 for adults and $20 for kids (10 & under). All shows will be on the lawn at Aamodt’s Apple Farm & Saint Croix Vineyard.

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