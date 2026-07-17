Video: PRIVATE LIVES Director David Ivers on British Comedy at Guthrie Theater

NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. Sign Up





Watch a clip from Guthrie Theater featuring director David Ivers speaking about his connection to British comedy as the company prepares to open Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES. In the video, Ivers reflects on the comedic sensibility that defines the play and his approach to bringing it to the Guthrie's stage.

PRIVATE LIVES is a classic comedy by Noël Coward centered on two divorced couples whose honeymoons collide at the same French Riviera hotel, reigniting a volatile romance between the former spouses. The play has remained a staple of the theatrical repertoire since its premiere in 1930, prized for its sharp wit and stylized dialogue.

The Guthrie's production runs on the Wurtele Thrust Stage from July 18 through August 23, with David Ivers directing. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the full cast and creative team for the production, which opens July 23 following previews.

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...