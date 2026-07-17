 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: PRIVATE LIVES Director David Ivers on British Comedy at Guthrie Theater

Director David Ivers shares his perspective on the comedic style at the heart of the Noël Coward classic.

By:



Watch a clip from Guthrie Theater featuring director David Ivers speaking about his connection to British comedy as the company prepares to open Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES. In the video, Ivers reflects on the comedic sensibility that defines the play and his approach to bringing it to the Guthrie's stage.

PRIVATE LIVES is a classic comedy by Noël Coward centered on two divorced couples whose honeymoons collide at the same French Riviera hotel, reigniting a volatile romance between the former spouses. The play has remained a staple of the theatrical repertoire since its premiere in 1930, prized for its sharp wit and stylized dialogue.

The Guthrie's production runs on the Wurtele Thrust Stage from July 18 through August 23, with David Ivers directing. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the full cast and creative team for the production, which opens July 23 following previews.

PRIVATE LIVES is drawing attention at multiple theatres this season. Hugh Bonneville and Lisa McCune are set to lead an Australian premiere of the Coward comedy at Theatre Royal Sydney, while Weathervane Theatre in New Hampshire will present its own production directed by Christina Sajous.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Guthrie Theater
Recent Articles
Cast and Creative Team Set for Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES at Guthrie Theater
Cast and Creative Team Set for Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES at Guthrie Theater
6/23/2026
Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows
MrBallen: Lights out Live in Minneapolis / St. Paul MrBallen: Lights out Live
Orpheum Theatre (10/01-10/01)
Wicked in Minneapolis / St. Paul Wicked
Orpheum Theatre (7/08-8/09)
Hot Take in Minneapolis / St. Paul Hot Take
Sisyphus Brewing and Comedy (7/17-7/17)
A Touch of the 'Tism // A Live Comedy Special Recording - Minneapolis in Minneapolis / St. Paul A Touch of the 'Tism // A Live Comedy Special Recording - Minneapolis
Sisyphus Brewing and Comedy (7/18-7/18)
Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers in Minneapolis / St. Paul Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers
Huntington Bank Stadium (9/03-9/03)
The Who's Tommy in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Who's Tommy
Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis (3/30-4/04)
Cirque Alice in Minneapolis / St. Paul Cirque Alice
State Theatre (3/30-3/31)
Menopause The Musical in Minneapolis / St. Paul Menopause The Musical
Ames Center (11/03-11/03)
Mamma Mia! in Minneapolis / St. Paul Mamma Mia!
Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis (9/15-9/20)
Encore Gala With Complexions Contemporary Ballet in Minneapolis / St. Paul Encore Gala With Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Northrop (3/20-3/20)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets