Video: PRIVATE LIVES Director David Ivers on British Comedy at Guthrie Theater
Director David Ivers shares his perspective on the comedic style at the heart of the Noël Coward classic.
Watch a clip from Guthrie Theater featuring director David Ivers speaking about his connection to British comedy as the company prepares to open Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES. In the video, Ivers reflects on the comedic sensibility that defines the play and his approach to bringing it to the Guthrie's stage.
PRIVATE LIVES is a classic comedy by Noël Coward centered on two divorced couples whose honeymoons collide at the same French Riviera hotel, reigniting a volatile romance between the former spouses. The play has remained a staple of the theatrical repertoire since its premiere in 1930, prized for its sharp wit and stylized dialogue.
The Guthrie's production runs on the Wurtele Thrust Stage from July 18 through August 23, with David Ivers directing. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the full cast and creative team for the production, which opens July 23 following previews.
PRIVATE LIVES is drawing attention at multiple theatres this season. Hugh Bonneville and Lisa McCune are set to lead an Australian premiere of the Coward comedy at Theatre Royal Sydney, while Weathervane Theatre in New Hampshire will present its own production directed by Christina Sajous.
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