Review: JEKYLL AND HYDE at Ashland Productions

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Ashland Productions brings the haunting world of Jekyll & Hyde to life with a production that is both entertaining and emotionally engaging. Running through July 26, this classic musical combines gothic suspense with memorable music, and the cast embraces its larger-than-life story with enthusiasm.

Based on Robert Louis Stevenson's famous novella, Jekyll & Hyde follows Dr. Henry Jekyll, a physician determined to unlock the secrets of the human mind. When his research is dismissed by his colleagues, he takes the dangerous step of experimenting on himself. The consequences are devastating as his darker alter ego, Edward Hyde, emerges and begins a violent path that threatens everyone Jekyll holds dear.

Leading the cast, John Kurtz delivers an impressive performance in the demanding dual role of Jekyll and Hyde. He creates a clear distinction between the compassionate doctor and his ruthless counterpart, making each transformation believable. His vocal performances are equally strong, particularly during "This Is the Moment" and the show's climactic "Confrontation," where he convincingly portrays both sides of the character's internal struggle.

Robyn Mattison gives Emma warmth and sincerity, making her a sympathetic presence throughout the story. Her graceful performance and lovely vocals highlight Emma's unwavering devotion to Jekyll, adding genuine emotional weight to the production.

Rachel Williams is equally memorable as Lucy. She brings compassion and resilience to the role, delivering heartfelt performances of "Someone Like You" and "A New Life." Williams captures both Lucy's vulnerability and her determination, making her one of the evening's standout performers.

The supporting cast contributes consistently strong work. Luke Zaccaro portrays Sir Danvers Carew with kindness and dignity, while Evan Wilberg offers a dependable performance as Gabriel John Utterson. Dylan Sauder's Simon Stride provides an effective contrast to Jekyll, and the remaining featured players help create a believable portrait of Victorian London.

Ashland Productions also benefits from a talented ensemble that keeps the stage full of life. From elegant society gatherings to the darker streets of London, the cast works together seamlessly, bringing energy and atmosphere to every scene.

Visually, the production captures the mood of the story with effective lighting, period costumes, and scenic elements that shift smoothly between locations. The technical team creates a dark, mysterious environment that supports the drama without distracting from the performances.

Frank Wildhorn's score remains one of the musical's greatest strengths, and the orchestra provides excellent support throughout the evening. The familiar songs are performed with confidence and emotion, giving the cast plenty of opportunities to showcase their vocal abilities.

While Jekyll & Hyde has become a favorite among musical theatre fans over the years, its themes of ambition, temptation, and the battle between good and evil continue to resonate. Ashland Productions honors those themes with a thoughtful production anchored by strong performances and an obvious commitment from everyone involved.

For audiences looking for an evening of powerful music, dramatic storytelling, and memorable performances, Jekyll & Hyde is well worth seeing before it closes on July 26.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are by Kara Salava