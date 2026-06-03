Review: THE GREAT GATSBY at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

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I attended opening night of The Great Gatsby at the Orpheum Theatre on June 2, and it was a fun and visually impressive evening of theater.

The first thing that stood out to me was the costumes. They were absolutely beautiful and really helped bring the glamour of the 1920s to life. Every time the curtain opened on one of Gatsby's parties, there was something new to look at. The set, lighting, and costumes worked together to create the lavish world that fans of the novel expect.

The music was another highlight. My favorite song of the night was "New Money." It was energetic, entertaining, and one of the numbers that really got the audience engaged. Several songs showcased the cast's strong vocals, but "New Money" was the one that stuck with me after the show.

The cast was excellent from beginning to end. Jake David Smith brought both confidence and vulnerability to Jay Gatsby, making him more than just a mysterious millionaire. Senzel Ahmady gave a strong performance as Daisy Buchanan, and the chemistry between the two leads helped make their complicated relationship believable.

I also really enjoyed Joshua Grosso as Nick Carraway, whose narration helped guide the audience through the story. Lila Coogan stood out as Myrtle Wilson, bringing a lot of energy to the role. Will Branner made Tom Buchanan easy to dislike, which is exactly what the role calls for, and Tally Sessions brought real emotion to George Wilson.

One thing I appreciated was that the show didn't rely only on spectacle. While the parties, costumes, and big musical numbers were exciting, the production also took time to explore the characters and the choices they make. By the end, the story's themes of love, ambition, and chasing an impossible dream still came through clearly.

Overall, I thought this was a strong production with a talented cast, memorable music, and stunning visuals. Whether you're a fan of the novel or just enjoy large-scale Broadway musicals, The Great Gatsby is worth seeing during its Minneapolis run.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are credit to Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made

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