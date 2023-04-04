Stages Theatre Company Announces Cast For  RAYMIE NIGHTINGALE

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run from April 28 - May 21,, 2023 in the Jaycees Studio.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Stages Theatre Company has announced the world premiere play - Raymie Nightingale. Based off the 2016 book Raymie Nightingale the first novel in Kate DiCamillo's award-winning trilogy, and adapted by playwright Jeannine Coulombe. This play shows how growing friendship solves life's unanswerable questions. Florida, 1975. A trio of friends embark on a dizzying adventure fraught with humor, poignant revelations, and the Little Miss Florida Tire Competition to discover that compassion can overcome life's biggest obstacles.

Click Here is recommended for all audiences ages 7 and up. This world premiere play will have moments that everyone can relate to - from the fashion, the friendships, and the non-stop adventure. The adults will be able to resonate with the time period, while the youth will understand the sense of spontaneity in friendships. While this story will have the audience laughing and reminiscing, it will also create a reason to think and have conversations. A perfect way for a family to bond.

Meet the cast of Click Here at Stages Theatre Company! Cassidy Aickin (Father, VFAC Receptionist), Adilynn Cardenas (Raymie), Elizabeth Efteland (Mrs. Sylvester, Mom, Rhonda), Wendy Freshman (Mrs. Borkowsky, Isabelle, Granny), Alaya Fuller (Police Officer, Contest Official), Arianna Hymes (Reporter), Cate Koehmstedt (Beverly), Elora Leverentz (Ide Nee, Lee Ann), Alanna Nyberg (Martha, Ruthie, understudy Raymie), Mimi Stelljes (Photographer, Janitor), Lily Wolfe (Louisiana).

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to play Raymie in the world premiere of Raymie Nightingale here at Stages Theatre Company. Raymie is such an amazing person: smart, funny, caring, and imaginative. I'm so excited to bring her story to the stage! When I first read the script, I was surprised with how much I resonated with her. This show is important for everyone to see because it's about all of us. All of us have felt like Raymie at some time or another, and I think it's so special that this show recognizes that. If you have ever been worried, if you've ever been a kid, if you want to relive 1975 - this show is for you! "

-Adilynn Cardenas (Raymie Clarke)

Meet the staff and crew of Click Here Sandy Boren-Barrett (Artistic Director), Melanie Salmon-Peterson (Director), Jeannine Coulombe (Playwright), Emily Carey (Stage Manager), Marc Berg (Props Designer), Sarah Brandner (Set Designer), Samantha Fromm Haddow (Costume & Make-up Designer), Jim Hibbeler (Technical Director), Gretchen Katt (Sound Designer), Christa Ludwig (Wardrobe Supervisor), Grant Merges (Lighting Designer), Alec Newhouse (FJA Intern Sound), Demetrious Winegarden (FJA Intern Directing), Abbi Wood (FJA Intern Stage Management).

Performances run from April 28 - May 21,, 2023 in the Jaycees Studio. Ticket pricing is as follows: Adults $16, Child $14, Senior $14. Subject to fees. Group ticket pricing for groups 10+ is as follows: $8 per ticket for school performances, $10.50 per ticket for public performances. Subject to fees. Tickets can be purchased online at stagestheatre.org, over the phone at 952-979-1111, or in person at the STC box office at 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins MN 55343.

Accessible performances are as follows. For more information visit Click Here or call 952-979-1111.

  • Pay What You Can (PWYC): Sun 4/30/2023 4:00PM

  • Sensory Friendly (SF): Sat 5/20/2023 10:00AM

Stages Theatre Company's 2022-2023 Season of Possibility sponsored by UnitedHealthcare.




