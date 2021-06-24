Stages Theatre Company And Capri Theater Announce Collaboration For ALL AMERICAN BOYS

Stages Theatre Company has announced a collaboration with the newly renovated Capri Theater in Minneapolis. The two companies will collaborate on the spring 2022 production of ALL AMERICAN BOYS. The Capri Theater has had a significant presence on Minneapolis' Northside for years and will open the expanded, renovated Capri on October 3, 2021. Stages Theatre and The Capri Theater are proud to bring this play, based on the award-winning book by Brendan Kiely and Jason Reynolds, to Twin Cities' audiences.

ALL AMERICAN BOYS - Apr. 29 - May 22, 2022 • Ages 10+ • TWIN CITIES PREMIERE!

In collaboration with the Capri Theater

By Jody Drezner Alperin and Vicky Finney Crouch.

Based on the book by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely

The journey of two teen boys and a life-altering incident - The lives of two high-school boys, one black and one white, powerfully intersect after a violent act of racially motivated police brutality. Unfolding through the boys' alternating perspectives, the story follows their journey as they grapple with the devastating impact of racism as it reverberates through their families, school and town. Stages Theatre Company is proud to bring this important play, based on the award-winning book by Brendan Kiely and National Book Award winner and Ambassador of Children's Literature, Jason Reynolds, to Twin Cities audiences.

AGE RECOMMENDATION: Ages 10+

CONTENT WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE & VIOLENCE.

LOCATION: The Capri Theater - 2027 West Broadway, Minneapolis, MN 55411

Originally produced by Off the Page. Produced by special arrangement Playscripts, Inc. playscripts.com

Tickets for ALL AMERICAN BOYS are now on sale. To purchase season tickets and individual tickets, visit: www.stagestheatre.org or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4:00 pm. Group pricing is available for groups of 10 or more to all productions. Reservations are available by calling our Group Sales Manager at (952) 979-1119.